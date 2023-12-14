How to get all starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, you can find every starter Pokémon ever released in the wild. But their spawns are locked behind Terrarium upgrades, which require the use of Battle Points (BP). These bonuses become accessible only after gaining entry to the Blueberry Academy.

Progress through the main story of The Indigo Disk until you reach the Blueberry Academy with Carmine. Once inside, you’ll find yourself in the League Club Room, where you’ll be required to donate BPs to the Baseball Club using the room’s PC. After this initial contribution, the same PC will display a variety of other BP-related requests from different clubs. Among these is the Terrarium Club, which offers the crucial service of upgrading biomes, unlocking the spawns of these starter Pokémon.

How to upgrade the Terrarium and unlock all starters in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Help these dedicated scientists and you’ll get your starters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When inside Blueberry Academy’s League Club Room, use the PC and scroll down the announcements board until you find the Terrarium Club requests. There is one request for each biome to “boost biodiversity” of the area, and each upgrade costs 3,000 BP. The starters that live in that area will start to appear in the wild when you buy that biome’s upgrade.

Since there is one upgrade for each biome, it costs 12,000 BP to upgrade all four biomes and unlock all 24 starters. The generation nine starters are not included since you can get them by trading with friends with the base Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.

Where to find all starters available in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Here’s the full list of starter locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. Click their names to learn more:

Coastal Biome

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Mudkip

Froakie

Popplio

Grookey

Savanna Biome

Charmander

Totodile

Snivy

Fennekin

Rowlet

Sobble

Canyon Biome

Squirtle

Treecko

Turtwig

Tepig

Chespin

Litten

Polar Biome