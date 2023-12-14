How to catch Torchic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

All of the starter Pokémon from previous generations have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, and among them is none other than the Gen III Fire-type Torchic. The tiny chicken Pokémon may look harmless, but it eventually evolves into the fierce Fire/Fighting-type Blaziken.

Whether you want to catch Torchic because it’s cute or because its evolution would be a strong addition to your team, you’ll get that opportunity to encounter it after some grinding and progression through The Indigo Disk DLC.

Here’s how you can obtain Torchic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC.

How to upgrade the Polar Biome and unlock Torchic in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Like all the other wild starter Pokémon in The Indigo Disk, Torchic will not appear in the Terarium until after certain biomes are upgraded. Torchic specifically appears in the Polar Biome, so you need to upgrade that biome if you want to catch your fire chicken.

To upgrade biomes, go to the League Club Room, log into the computer, and donate 3,000 BP per biome upgrade. If Torchic is the starter you want to prioritize, start by donating 3,000 BP to the Polar Biome first. In addition to Torchic, other starters can be found in the icy area, including Scorbunny, Chimchar, and Piplup, so feel free to hunt them as well.

Upgrading the Polar Biome will give you access to Torchic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you’re farming up BP by completing quests around the Terarium. Otherwise, you won’t have enough for the biome upgrades.

Torchic location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Head to this spot in the Polar Biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After upgrading the Polar Biome and therefore unlocking Torchic, you need to track down the Fire-type starter’s exact location—a single block on the west part of the map.

Torchic is tiny, so keep an eye out for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It may sound odd for a Fire-type ‘mon to be in an icy environment, but there’s a certain cave where the fire chicken stays warm within the Polar Biome. More specifically, Torchic will be hiding in the small cave where a Tera Metang can also be found. Use the maps we’ve provided as visual aids to help you find your Torchic. Since Torchic is one of the smaller Pokémon, make sure you don’t accidentally miss it during your search.