How to catch Scorbunny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Scorbunny is living in the coldest area of the Terrarium.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, you can find and capture Scorbunny in the Polar Biome, but only after you’ve upgraded it. This upgrade becomes available once you collect 3,000 Battle Points and have access to the League Club Room.

You won’t be able to encounter Scorbunny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk until you’ve progressed through the main story to a point where you gain access to the League Club. This is an early major segment of the DLC story, taking place shortly after your encounter with Carmine in the center of the Terrarium. To find Scorbunny, prioritize upgrading the Polar Biome first. In this biome, you’ll also have the chance to find other starters like Piplup and Chimchar.

How to upgrade the Polar Biome and unlock Scorbunny in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

This is the PC to access. Screenshot by Dot Esports



To make Scorbunny spawn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, you must upgrade the Polar Biome, which requires 3,000 Battle Points. These can be spent at the PC inside the League Club Room, which you can access inside Blueberry Academy. Without this biome upgrade, Scorbunny won’t appear.

To get Battle Points efficiently, complete the BB quests available throughout the Terrarium. You can access these quests by pressing right on the D-Pad. These tasks vary, including activities like catching Pokémon, crafting TMs, and picking up items on the ground. Although accumulating 3,000 BP can be a bit tedious, it’s a worthwhile effort as it leads to spawning Scorbunny and other starter Pokémon.

Scorbunny’s exact location in the Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Go south of the Polar Biome to find Scorbunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Scorbunny is found south of the Polar Biome, roaming around like any Pokémon. Remember, though, you must have upgraded the area to find it. If you’re a fan of shiny hunting or are just having trouble finding Scorbunny, I recommend you make a sandwich with Encounter Power Fire to significantly increase your odds of running into it.

Scorbunny evolves into Raboot at level 16, which evolves into Cinderace at level 35.