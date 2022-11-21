All Shiny boost sandwich recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced several new mechanics to the beloved, long-running Nintendo series. One of the most wholesome and beneficial additions the latest Pokémon titles have brought is undoubtedly Picnics, wherein players can make sandwiches for themselves and their Pokémon.

Picnics can be set up almost anywhere in Paldea. Picnics have multiple benefits: sandwiches can be used to restore Pokémon’s health points, provide stat benefits, and entice Shiny Pokémon to make an appearance.

Creating specific sandwiches based on Pokémon type will increase the likelihood of attracting a Shiny Pokémon of that type. It should be noted that these sandwiches exclusively increase the percentage of one type appearing, meaning that if you have made a jalapeno sandwich, it will only increase the chances of a Shiny Rock-type appearing, for example.

All Shiny boost sandwich recipes and ingredients

Below, you can find all the sandwich recipes that players can craft, along with the necessary materials and Pokémon type the respective sandwich may help attract. Almost all materials can be found across the Aquiesta Supermarket, Sure Cans, and Deli Cioso.

Here are all the Shiny boost sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.