How to catch Litten in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Every starter from previous generations is now catchable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, and this includes one of the strongest evolution lines in the franchise—Litten, Torracat, and Incineroar. Competitive VGC players are well aware of how painfully powerful Incineroar is, with its ability to constantly Intimidate and Fake Out opposing Pokémon.

Even if you aren’t a competitive player, you still might want to catch Litten to fill out your Pokédex, or simply because it looks cute. Regardless of your reasons for catching this adorable fire cat, here’s what you need to do to obtain Litten in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

How to upgrade the Canyon Biome and unlock Litten in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Before Litten can spawn anywhere in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, you need to first upgrade the Biome where it’ll be located—the Canyon Biome. Upgrading Biomes is a relatively straightforward process, but it does require you to have a lot of BP. You need to go to the League Club Room, use the computer there, and donate 3,000 BP to the Terarium Club to upgrade a Biome of your choice.

In this case, spend your 3,000 BP to upgrade the Canyon Biome, unlocking Litten and a few other Starters in the process. You need a total of 12,000 BP to upgrade all four Biomes in the Terarium, which you’ll eventually want to do if you plan on catching all the Starters. If you’re short on BP, you can earn more by completing quests.

Litten location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Litten roams around most of the Canyon Biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Litten happens to be one of the easier Starters to track down in the Terarium, since it spawns in over half of the Canyon Biome. More specifically, they tend to appear in the northwestern section of the biome. I spotted quite a few of them wandering around, sometimes even in clusters, while I was passing through. Just remember they won’t start appearing until after the Canyon Biome is upgraded.

Once you’ve caught your Litten, take advantage of the upgraded canyon to find other Starters—Squirtle, Treecko, Turtwig, Tepig, and Chespin all appear in that same Biome. The rest of the Starters will start to spawn after you upgrade their specific Biomes, so don’t forget to upgrade those areas as well.