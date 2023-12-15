How to catch Treecko in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Along with all the other Starters from previous generations, the Gen III Grass-type Treecko was thrown into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. This means for the first time, players can encounter and catch wild Treecko in the Gen IX games if they have both parts of the DLC.

Of course, Starter Pokémon are generally rare or harder to obtain in mainline games, and this is also the case in The Indigo Disk. If you want to collect Treecko and the rest of the Starters, there are some tasks you need to complete before you can start hunting them down.

Here’s what you need to know to catch Treecko in The Indigo Disk.

How to upgrade the Canyon Biome and unlock Treecko in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, the main location where The Indigo Disk takes place, is divided into four Biomes, and the Canyon Biome is where Treecko can be found. However, wild Treecko will not start spawning there until after you upgrade the Canyon Biome. To do this, access the computer in the League Club Room, where you can donate your BP to different clubs and causes. Each Biome upgrade costs you 3,000 BP, for a total of 12,000 BP to upgrade all four of the Biomes. Earn BP by completing quests to make these upgrades possible.

Start by upgrading the Canyon Biome for 3,000 BP if you’re itching to catch Treecko first. Other Starters like Squirtle, Turtwig, Tepig, Chespin, and Litten also reside in the Canyon Biome after the upgrade, so be on the lookout for those ‘mons too.

Treecko location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

The Canyon Biome is where you want to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the Canyon Biome is upgraded, Treecko will spawn in the lower half of the map. If you start at Canyon Plaza, all you need to do is travel southeast, where Treecko is a rare spawn. It’ll be out and about, roaming among other ‘mons like Axew and Shieldon.

Once you successfully find and catch Treecko, consider hunting down the other Starters in the Canyon Biome while you’re at it. After that, unlock the rest of the Starters by upgrading the other Biomes until your collection of Starters is complete. It’ll take a lot of time and effort to grind the BP and track down each Starter, but it’ll be worth it in the end for the most dedicated Pokémon trainers.