How to catch Squirtle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Squirtle is one of the most well-known Pokémon in the series, and fortunately, it’s finally making its debut in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

But Squirtle is a bit tricky to find and catch in the Terrarium. Continue reading to learn where to find Squirtle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Squirtle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In The Indigo Disk, Squirtle can be found in the southern half of the Canyon Biome after upgrading its environment in the League Club Room for 3,000 BP. You’ll find the starter Pokémon swimming in the lake, so make sure to keep your eye on the water.

If you do not upgrade the Canyon Biome’s environment, Squirtle will not spawn there until you do.

Squirtle spawn location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see in the map image above, you’ll want to travel along the southern edge of the canyon lake to find Squirtle’s spawn location. This is the only area they will spawn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Squirtle can be found pretty commonly in this area after upgrading its environment, but it may be difficult to spot since it’s just a tiny little turtle dude.

Again, the only way to allow Squirtle to spawn here is to first upgrade the Canyon Biome’s environment by spending 3,000 BP in the League Club Room. The best way to get BP fast in The Indigo Disk is to join a Union Room with three other friends and complete quests together. Since quests are shared, you’ll be acquiring massive amounts of BP if you can coordinate with your team.

Now that you know how to find and catch Squirtle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, it’s time to get out there and farm some BP.