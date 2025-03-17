Best moveset for Dynamax Blissey in Pokémon Go

Add Dynamax Blissey to your Max Battle raid rotation, and welcome one of the most durable Pokémon to the mobile game.

When it comes to adding Dynamax Pokémon to your collection, Blissey is an excellent choice in Pokémon Go. It’s one of the toughest Pokémon you can add to your roster, making it a fantastic tank to bring with you in future raids.

Recommended Videos

Blissey is a unique Pokémon with high defense and health but low attack power. You don’t want to use it to take down an opponent. Instead, you use it to protect your teammates, giving them an increased chance to survive and complete a raid. Despite it being more of a tank, it’s still important to know the best moveset to get the most out of this Pokémon. This is the best moveset you can give Dynamax Blissey in Pokémon Go.

Dynamax Blissey’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Bring Dynamax Blissey out against the toughest opponents in Max Battles. Image via Niantic

Dynamax Blissey is a Normal-type Pokémon, making it exclusively weak against Fighting-type attacks, and only resistant to Ghost-type moves. Having a single weakness is perfect Blissey given how much defense and health it has, meaning unless your opponent has a Fighting-type move, it takes a long time to defeat Blissey. You can expect it to be on par with Metagross and Venusaur.

For Max Battles where you can heal, Blissey is about to be one of the top choices as a defensive Pokémon. The best moveset to teach Blissey is the fast move Pound and the charged moves Wild Charge and Psychic.

Attack Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Pound Fast move Normal type 6 5 Wild Charge Charged move Electric type 90 50 Psychic Charged move Psychic type 95 50

When teaching Blissey a fast move, Pound is the best option. Not only is it a Normal-type attack, but it provides a good amount of energy every time you use it to empower Blissey’s charged moves. As a Normal-type attack, Blissey does increased damage with it as a Normal-type Pokémon. You can compare it to the other fast move option, Zen Headbutt, a Psychic-type move that does decent damage but is overshadowed by providing slightly less energy than Pound. With Zen Headbutt, you’ll only do 11 damage and get nine energy every second, whereas Pound does everything in half a second.

Now, with the charged moves, there are several options you can choose from. The best are going to be Wild Charge and Psychic, as those give Blissey increased damage coverage during a battle. Psychic is a great attack against when facing off against Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon, and you can use Wild Charge to make short work of any Flying and Water-types.

However, you can swap Psychic out for Hyper Beam, a powerful Normal-type attack. Usually, the downside to using Hyper Beam is it takes too long charge, as you need 100 energy to unleash it, and it does 150 damage. But Blissey is a robust Pokémon, and it can afford to endure until it can use Hyper Beam. It’s up to you, and we do recommend Wild Charge and Psychic, but it’s good to know these available options before every battle.

Is Dynamax Blissey good in Pokémon Go?

Dynamax Blissey is an excellent Pokémon because of how defensive it is. When you’re working on a Max Battle to catch the latest Dynamax Pokémon, and your team needs a defensive choice, Blissey will always be discussed as a fantastic choice to add to your team of three. It has high defenses and great health, meaning it can endure some of the most brutal attacks, even against Gigantamax Pokémon.

Rather than leveling up Dynamax Blissey’s Max Attacks, focus on its Max Guard and Max Spirit. You’re adding Blissey to your team as a defensive choice, and you’ll be using it to reduce the damage your allies experience and heal them throughout a Max Battle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy