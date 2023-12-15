Category:
Pokémon

How to catch Turtwig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You better have some BP saved.
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Dec 15, 2023 12:44 am
Turtwig Pokedex

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are loved by many as the best games in the series and now with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, players can once again get its starters, including Turtwig.

Turtwig might be the least popular of the three generation-four starter Pokémon, however, it is still a great Grass-type powerhouse and something you’ll want to add to your collection if you’re playing this DLC.

The good news: finding Turtwig in the wild couldn’t be easier, but there are things you’ll need to do first before it will start appearing. To save you from wasting your time searching, here’s everything you need to do so Turtwig can start appearing.

How to catch Turtwig in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Turtwig Habitat
Turtwig can be found in abundance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turtwig can be caught in the Craggy Canyon Biome once it has been upgraded and is a common spawn, meaning there is no shortage to be found.

Head to the northwest of this zone and you should see Turtwig roaming around. It’s that simple. The catch: you do need to have this biome upgraded before the starter will begin spawning, so you’ve got some grinding to do.

Is Marmalade Spicy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?
Upgrading biomes in The Indigo Disk will cost you 3,000BP each, so it’s integral you begin working through missions as soon as you possibly can. If you want the whole map upgraded that’s going to set you back a whopping 12,000BP, but you can get Turtwig with just the one.

Now with Turtwig in hand, nothing is stopping you from adding Grotle and Torterra to your Pokédex. 

related content

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University and is a Challenger level Fall Guys player. Email: ryan@dotesports.com