How to upgrade the Terrarium environment in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC, The Indigo Disk, has finally brought a ton of Pokémon from previous games into the latest generation, thanks to the Blueberry Academy Terrarium.

This location is divided into four quarters, each with a unique aesthetic. They are all populated by different Pokémon. While there’s plenty to catch straight out the gate, many of the Pokémon you’ll want in your collection aren’t available until you upgrade. Upgrading biomes will see the starter Pokémon from previous games begin to spawn, so it’s going to be something you want to do. The sad part; it’s not cheap, so you’ll need to get grinding.

How to upgrade the Terrarium environment in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

These are all of the Biome upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do so you can upgrade biomes in Blueberry Academy is head to the clubhouse and pay 3,000BP. That’s 3,000 EACH. So as you can see, it’s no small endeavor.

Fly to the Blueberry Academy entrance.

Walk through the entry and select the League Club Room.

Interact with the computer.

Choose Contribute BP.

At the bottom of the list, you will see support listings for the Terarium Club.

Choose the Biome you want to upgrade and pay the 3,000BP.

If you follow these steps, then you’ve done it! Now you should have a freshly upgraded biome to explore. Of course, if you’d like to upgrade the entire map then it’s gonna cost you a whopping 12,000BP, so you’ve got a lot of missions to grind.

With all of the extra benefits you can get by upgrading, it is definitely worth investing your BP into doing this, but we suggest you spend some time exploring and doing missions before you decide to commit.