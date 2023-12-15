How to catch Totodile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon has had plenty of cool starters over the years but few are cooler than Gen II’s Water-type Totodile.

The crocodile Pokémon is equally as cool as it is powerful and it’s a species players will without doubt want to add to their collections. Fortunately, with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, catching one has been made easy.

You can now find this Pokémon in the wilds, but the catch is it will only be available in the new DLC location, and even then, if you don’t know what to do you could be stuck searching for hours with no returns.

How to catch Totodile in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Check the swamp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Totodile can be found and caught in Blueberry Academy’s Savanna Biome once it has been upgraded at the clubhouse. Unless you upgrade the location the starter Pokémon will not appear.

Once you venture to the Savanna Biome and it’s upgraded, Totodile can then be spotted swimming in the waters. Simply head to one of the swamps marked in the image above and you should have no trouble spotting this favorite starter.

Related How to use the Indigo Style Card in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

It’s going to cost you quite a bit to upgrade the Savanna Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so you may need to do some grinding first. The upgrade costs a whopping 3000BP so that’s a lot of missions you’ll need to finish first. Once you do get the points and upgrade the area you will be rewarded with the opportunity to catch Totodile, a favorite Water-type Pokémon.