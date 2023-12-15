How to catch Tepig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There’s a starter Pokémon frenzy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, and we’re here to tell you exactly where you can catch Tepig.

Every starter Pokémon from previous generations has returned in The Indigo Disk, including Tepig—which can be a real addition to your team once fully evolved into Emboar and, of course, is a necessary catch for completing your Pokédex.

Finding starter Pokémon does not come cheap, however, and there’s some work ahead if you want to catch Tepig—but we’ve made the process easier for you with our dedicated guide.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Tepig location and unlock requirements

A hunt awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like all of the other returning starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, Tepig is not immediately encounterable inside the Terarium, and you have to complete some tasks to unlock the privilege of being able to catch one.

For Tepig to be an encounterable Pokémon, you need to upgrade the Canyon Biome, which can be done by heading to the main entrance of the Blueberry Academy, interacting with the barriers, and then choosing to travel to the “League Club Room” from the list that appears.

When inside the League Club Room, interact with the computer on the left-hand side and select “Contribute BP.” You’ll be presented with several options, but you need to find those listed as “Terarium Club” and pick the one that reads: “Boost biodiversity in the Canyon Biome!”. You’ll have to pay 3,000 BP, so if you don’t have enough, complete quests to collect more.

With the upgrade purchased, you now just need to travel to the Canyon Biome and hunt for Tepig. The fire pig can predominantly be found in the southeast region, so that should be where you focus your attention.