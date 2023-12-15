How to catch Oshawott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Oshawott first appeared as the Water Starter in Gen V, returned as a Hisuian Starter in Legends: Arceus, and is now in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. The little otter was once obtainable in the Gen IX games through Samurott and Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids, but those events were only around for a limited time.

Thanks to The Indigo Disk, all Starters—including Oshawott—are here to stay in Scarlet and Violet, as long as you have the DLC. The hard part, however, is figuring out how to make Oshawott spawn and where it can be found.

Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on Oshawott in The Indigo Disk DLC.

How to upgrade the Polar Biome and unlock Oshawott in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Oshawott spawns in the Polar Biome of Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, but you won’t find any popping up there until after you’ve upgraded that area. The four Biomes can be upgraded by going to the League Club Room, checking the computer, and donating BP to the Terarium Club. Each Biome upgrade costs you 3,000 BP, for a total of 12,000 BP to get all four Biomes upgraded.

Therefore, it takes 3,000 BP to upgrade the Polar Biome to unlock Oshawott. This simultaneously unlocks Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Piplup, and Scorbunny in that same quarter of the Terarium. If you need more BP, farm up the points by completing quests.

Oshawott location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

You’ll probably find them without trying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the Polar Biome is officially upgraded, it shouldn’t be too hard to find Oshawott, considering it can spawn in most spots in the icy Biome. The otter can be found roaming or swimming in the upper half of the Polar Biome and almost entirely along the eastern border with the Coastal Biome.