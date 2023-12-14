How to catch Mudkip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

One of the most exciting parts of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC is the return of all the previous starter Pokémon, including Gen III’s Water-type Mudkip. The Mud Fish Pokémon is one of three adorable starters from the Hoenn region, evolving into Marshtomp and Swampert.

With how cute Mudkip is and how strong it’ll be once it’s fully evolved, you’re going to want to catch it in The Indigo Disk along with the other starters. But it’s going to take some grinding and searching before you encounter Mudkip in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Here’s how you can catch Mudkip in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC.

How to upgrade the Coastal Biome and unlock Mudkip in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Mudkip will not appear in the Terarium until after you upgrade the Coastal Biome. To do this, you need to head to the League Club Room and use the computer to donate BP to the Terarium Club. It costs 3,000 BP per Biome upgrade, including the Coastal Biome where Mudkip is found.

Once the Coastal Biome is upgraded, Mudkip will begin to spawn in that biome, but only in a specific spot.

Mudkip location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Mudkip lovers need to head to the Torchlit Labyrinth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mudkip is a rare spawn in Torchlit Labyrinth, which can be entered in the Coastal Biome near its border with the Savanna Biome. As the name suggests, the confusing cave is filled with torches and paths that make it very easy to get lost.

Among all the Alolan Diglett, Minior, Rotom, and other quirky Pokémon, a rare Mudkip may spawn in Torchlit Labyrinth, so keep an eye out for one—but only after you’ve upgraded the Coastal Biome. Otherwise, you’re wasting your time waiting for the starter Pokémon to spawn before the required upgrade.