The best moveset for Meowscarada in Pokémon Go

When adding Meowscarada to your team in Pokémon Go, it’s worth considering what attacks you want to teach it and the best moves it can learn. With the Sprigatito Community Day arriving as the first 2025 event, it turns Meowscarada into a more worthwhile option.

Like all Pokémon, Meowscarada has its strengths and weaknesses. Regardless of how good it is with its attacks, if it doesn’t have a good set of stats, you might be better off using a different Pokémon. If you do want to add this Pokémon to your team, knowing how to get the most use of it is still important. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Meowscarada in Pokémon Go.

Meowscarada’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Catch Sprigatito during the January 2025 Community Day, and teach it Frenzy Plant when it becomes Meowscarada. Image via Niantic

Meowscarada is not one of the strongest Grass-type Pokémon, but it can do some decent damage during a fight. When you add it to your Pokémon team, the best moveset to teach is the fast move Leafage and the charged moves Night Slash and Frenzy Plant. Normally, you’d teach Meowscarada to use Grass Knot, but you can swap that out for Frenzy Plant following the January 2025 Community Day.

Move Attack type Typing Damage Energy Leafage Fast Move Grass type 6 3.5 Night Slash Charged Move Dark type 50 35 Frenzy Plant Charged Move Grass type 100 45

The only other option for fast move that Meowscarada can learn is Charm, a Fairy-type move. Fairy-type moves are few and far between, and they’re more niche if you plan to use a Pokémon to counter Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type Pokémon. Unfortunately, Charm is not a better option for Meowscarada, as it does 15 damage and only provides two energy. While it does significantly more damage than Leafage, the lack of energy makes it a choice you’re better off avoiding.

Next, we have Meowscarada’s charged moves. The best options you want to go with will be Night Slash and Frenzy Plant. These are the strongest moves Meowscarada can learn, and they don’t require too much energy. In comparison, the other attacks Meowscarada can learn are Energy Ball, Grass Knot, and Play Rough.

Grass Knot is the next best alternative if you can’t teach Meowscarada Frenzy Plant. It’s a Grass-type move that does 90 damage and only needs 50 energy. These two are pretty identical, but Frenzy Plant does top it. Energy ball is also up there, as it does 90 damage for 55 energy and has a 10 percent chance to lower an opponent’s defense. However, the difference in energy is enough, and the same goes for Play Rough, an attack that does 90 damage for 60 energy.

Is Meowscarada good in Pokémon Go?

Meowscarada is an okay choice to consider adding to your team in Pokémon Go. It won’t make or break your team, but it can be a fun option. As a Grass and Dark-type, it is weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves and resistant against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. The number of attacks that are super effective against it doesn’t give it too many good counter options.

Plus, other Grass-type Pokémon can do what it does, but better. Some great examples include Zarude, Venusaur, Torterra, Meganium, Decidueye, and Alolan Exeggutor, to name a few. If you plan to use it, you might want to reserve it exclusively to battle other players in the Ultra League. It might be a more suitable option for you to use it in PvE encounters, namely against one or three-star raid battles or against Team Rocket Leaders.

