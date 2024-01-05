Decidueye is the final form of Rowlet in Pokémon Go, and it’s a Pokémon you might want to consider adding to your team. Before you abuse Decidueye in battle, it’s important to consider building one with a good moveset and selecting the best attacks to teach it.

There are several moves that Decidueye can learn, and finding the best moveset can be a challenge. You have to consider a handful of factors. Thankfully, we’ve narrowed down the options to make it much easier to figure out so you can get the most out of Decidueye against players and in raids. Here’s what you need to know about the best Decidueye moveset in Pokémon Go.

What are the best attacks for Decidueye in Pokémon Go?

Decidueye can learn its best moves during the Rowlet Community Day. Image via Niantic

The best moveset to teach Decidueye in Pokémon Go is the fast move Leafage, and the charged attacks Frenzy Plant and Brave Bird. This combination of attacks is the strongest Decidueye can learn, making it an ideal candidate to participate in the Great or Ultra Leagues.

These attacks have a unique synergy with Decidueye, a Grass and Ghost-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Ice-type attacks, but resistant against Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water-type moves. Unfortunately, none of Decidueye’s attacks are strong against any Pokémon types it is weak against, making it difficult for you to counter those Pokémon.

You’ll want to form your team to ensure they can properly take down Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Ice-type Pokemon when you need to swap out Decidueye in Pokémon Go. You won’t want to use it against Hisuian Typhlosion, as an example.

When comparing Decidueye’s fast moves, Leafage always comes out on top. You can’t go wrong with choosing Leafage over Astonish, Magical Leaf, and Razor Leaf. Leafage gives Decidueye 3.5 energy every time you use it, and itdoes three damage per turn. Astonish is almost on par with Decidueye’s best Grass attack, but it’s a slower move. Razor Leaf is typically the go-to choice for a lot of Pokémon Go players. However, it doesn’t generate enough energy for Decidueye to use its charged attacks, making Leafage the superior option.

Finally, the charged moves you pick from for Decidueye will be Brave Bird, Energy Ball, Frenzy Plant, Shadow Sneak, and Spirit Shackle. Of the five, Brave Bird and Frenzy Plant will be the best choices wherever you use Decidueye. These attacks hit pretty hard, but Brave Bird’s downside is that it will decrease Decidueye’s defense stat every time you use it, so you want to be careful when unleashing it. Frenzy Plant has no side effects and is the best, most consistent damage you can unleash against an opponent in Pokémon Go.

Is Decidueye good in Pokémon Go?

Decidueye is not the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but it can effectively surprise your opponent. I recommend using Decidueye in the Ultra League over the Great League, making it an ideal counter to take on Poliwrath, Swampert, Golisopod, and Trevenant. It’s a downscaled version of Skeledirge, but not every Pokémon Go player will have access to this Fire and Ghost-type.

You will want to make sure you don’t send it out against Registeel, Talonflame, Skarmory, Charizard, Pidgeot, Guzzlord, Jellicent, or any Steel-type Pokémon. Decidueye’s biggest weakness is that it can’t do too much damage to any Steel-type Pokémon, and you’ll want to fiddle with your team to protect against this oversight.