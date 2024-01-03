Hisuian Typhlosion to make Pokémon Go debut with signature Raid Day this month

Pokémon Go’s Timeless Travels event is in full swing this week and as part of the festivities, Hisuian Typhlosion will finally be making its debut in the mobile title.

On Jan. 14, the first Hisuan Typhlosion raids will start showing up in Pokémon Go. The popular starter will be featured as the headliner of its own Raid Day, giving you a ton of opportunities to add it to your collection. This Raid Day event will run from 2pm to 5pm (local time), so make sure you’re prepared to join in on the Timeless Travels action.

Time to pull together some battle plans, Trainers—Hisuian Typhlosion will appear in raids on January 14 for Raid Day! pic.twitter.com/IOoSCsGDUz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2024

There are several bonuses available during the event, including free Raid Passes, and an increased Remote Raid limit set to 20. That means you’ve got plenty of shots to catch the Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion you’re dreaming of, and the chance of it appearing is increased. With an event ticket, you can also get increased Raid Passes, Rare Cady, Stardust, and XP drops from Raid Battles.

Typhlosion is just one of the many Hisuian Pokémon making its debut in Pokémon Go with Timeless Travels. This regional evolution for the Fire-type starter first appeared in the series when Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrived in 2021. Since then it has shown up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and is now jumping across to Pokémon Go. Unlike the traditional Fire-type Typhlosion, this Hisuian version boasts a dual type of Fire and Ghost.

Pokémon Go Timeless Travels still has plenty to go as it won’t draw to a close in March, so expect plenty more debutants and additions to be made as we venture further into 2024.

In the meantime, while you wait for Hisuain Typhlosion to finally make its debut, make sure you get set to catch Pokémon Go’s next addition Dusk From Lycanroc who features in the Lustrous Odyssey event from Jan. 6 to 10.