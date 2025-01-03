One Pokémon is still haunting Go players years later

Fashion Week is one of the best events to participate in while playing Pokémon Go if you’re a fan of catching cute critters with fancy hats and themed accessories. The event usually features a slew of costume Pokémon and bonus buffs and Raids to participate in.

The next Fashion Week will kick off on Jan. 10, running until Jan. 19, and a familiar face has already got the community up in arms. While some players are excited to see the variety of cute costumes and handy event bonuses, many are underwhelmed by the presence of Furfrou.

Known as the Poodle Pokémon in the Pokédex, this fashionable dog has appeared in the Fashion Week event lineup for the past few years, popping up frequently as a wild spawn or in a Raid.

While Furfrou is big with collectors who want to add every form of the fluffy pup to their collection, it’s starting to draw the ire of players who want to see something new in their Fashion Week offerings. Since the official reveal of the event, players have been digging into it online.

Replying to a Simpsons-themed post poking fun at the inevitability of Furfrou, one reader joked, “I will literally cease to exist if one more Furfrou comes across my screen.”

Other memes about the frequent Furfrou findings flooded the fan forum, with another Pokémon Go player posting a Devil Wears Prada gif and adding, “Furfrou? For a fashion show event? Groundbreaking.”

While many aired their grievances about the reappearance of the pup, others took a more positive spin on the event. Some players shared their excitement about finding a Shiny Furfrou, while others took the opportunity to flex the rarer Furfrou trims in their collection.

A handful of collectors also jumped in to point out that it was a great opportunity for new players to pick up new Pokémon that they might have missed at past events.

The full Fashion Week infographic also made its way onto r/TheSilphRoad, where players dug into the event’s offerings and lineup. Amid the excitement about Dragonite and the variety of costumes, Furfrou still stood out as a sticking point for some.

One player solemnly noted, “Definitely an event – it has Furfrou,” while another added, “Oh goodie, I can get Furfrou as my weekly reward AND as a wild catch. Yay…”

A viewer even joked that they’d developed a newfound annoyance at poodles, blaming the feeling solely on Furfrou and its presence in the game.

Despite the irritation about Furfrou being in Fashion Week 2025’s One Star Raids and wild encounter table, the overall reception to the event’s announcement veered on the side of positivity. Many players were excited to see Dragonite in the lineup, along with the cute outfits on offer.

If you’re hoping to check out Fashion Week this year and add a fleet of Furfrou to your collection, make sure to log on between Jan. 10 at 10am and Jan. 19 at 8pm local time to take part. There are plenty of bonuses to pick up, along with fashionable critters to catch and battle.

