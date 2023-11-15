All Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks and rewards

Fashion Week is back for Pokémon Go, meaning several Pokémon are appearing in flashy costumes along with a new set of Timed Research, a Collection Challenge, and the debut of Shiny Gothitelle.
From Nov. 15 at 10am to Nov. 19 at 8pm local time, Fashion Week 2023 will feature new Pokémon wearing costumes like Fashionable Dragonite and Fashionable Quagsire. Returning Fashionable Pokémon like Diglett, Shinx, and Sneasel will also be available to encounter—and don’t forget Mega Garchomp is still in Mega Raids until Nov. 16.
This event features a paid Timed Research ticket called Fashion Week: Runway Stars that costs $2 and involves guaranteed encounters with most of the event’s costumed Pokémon. The Collection Challenge also includes those costumed Pokémon—with the big prize being a Fashionable Dragonite encounter paired with 10,000 XP.
All Fashion Week 2023: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks and rewards
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Fashionable Diglett encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Fashionable Croagunk
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- Fashionable Blitzle encounter
- Catch 40 Pokémon
- Summer Style Pikachu encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Fashionable Wooper encounter
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Fashionable Shinx encounter
- Take Snapshots of four different wild Pokémon
- Fashionable Kirlia encounter
- Take Snapshots of six different wild Pokémon
- Fashionable Sneasel encounter
- Take Snapshots of eight different wild Pokémon
- Fashionable Absol encounter
- Take Snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon
- Fashionable Butterfree encounter
Total Reward: Fashionable Dragonite encounter, two Premium Battle Passes, and 5,000 XP
All Fashion Week 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
- Catch five Pokémon
- Fashionable Blitzle
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Fashionable Wooper encounter
- Fashionable Kirlia encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Fashionable Butterfree encounter
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon
- Fashionable Diglett encounter
- Take Snapshots of seven different wild Pokémon
- Fashionable Shinx encounter
How to complete the Fashion Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go
- Catch a Fashionable Diglett
- Catch a Summer Style Pikachu
- Catch a Gothita
- Catch a Fashionable Croagunk
- Catch a Fashionable Wooper
- Catch a Fashionable Absol
Total Reward: Fashionable Dragonite encounter, 5,000 Stardust, and 10,000 XP
All Fashion Week 2023 event bonuses, encounters, and raids in Pokémon Go
All Fashion Week 2023 event bonuses
- Some avatar items will be on sale during the event
- Double Candy for catching Pokémon
- Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon
All Fashion Week 2023 event encounters, Egg hatch details, and raids
All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny during this event specifically.
- Increased wild spawns
- Summer Style Pikachu*
- Fashionable Diglett*
- Fashionable Wooper* (Costume debut)
- Fashionable Absol*
- Fashionable Croagunk*
- Gothita* (Shiny debut)
- Frillish*
- Furfrou*
- Mareanie
- Egg Hatch spawns (5km)
- Summer Style Pichu*
- Fashionable Wooper*
- Fashionable Smoochum*
- Fashionable Shinx*
- Gothita*
- One-star raids
- Fashionable Diglett*
- Fashionable Wooper*
- Fashionable Sneasel*
- Furfrou*
- Three-star raids
- Fashionable Butterfree*
- Fashionable Dragonite* (Costume debut)
- Fashionable Kirlia*
- Fashionable Absol*
Fashion Week 2023 marks the final weeks of Pokémon Go’s Adventures Abound season, which ends on Dec. 1. That means you only have a little bit of time left to finish your season content, like the A Paldean Adventure Special Research.