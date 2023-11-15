All Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2023: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks and rewards

Fashion Week is back for Pokémon Go, meaning several Pokémon are appearing in flashy costumes along with a new set of Timed Research, a Collection Challenge, and the debut of Shiny Gothitelle.

From Nov. 15 at 10am to Nov. 19 at 8pm local time, Fashion Week 2023 will feature new Pokémon wearing costumes like Fashionable Dragonite and Fashionable Quagsire. Returning Fashionable Pokémon like Diglett, Shinx, and Sneasel will also be available to encounter—and don’t forget Mega Garchomp is still in Mega Raids until Nov. 16.

This event features a paid Timed Research ticket called Fashion Week: Runway Stars that costs $2 and involves guaranteed encounters with most of the event’s costumed Pokémon. The Collection Challenge also includes those costumed Pokémon—with the big prize being a Fashionable Dragonite encounter paired with 10,000 XP.

All Fashion Week 2023: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Get your drip on with Fashion Week offerings. Image via Niantic

Fashion Week: Runway Stars Timed Research tasks and rewards

Catch 10 Pokémon Fashionable Diglett encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon Fashionable Croagunk

Catch 30 Pokémon Fashionable Blitzle encounter

Catch 40 Pokémon Summer Style Pikachu encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Fashionable Wooper encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon Fashionable Shinx encounter

Take Snapshots of four different wild Pokémon Fashionable Kirlia encounter

Take Snapshots of six different wild Pokémon Fashionable Sneasel encounter

Take Snapshots of eight different wild Pokémon Fashionable Absol encounter

Take Snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon Fashionable Butterfree encounter



Total Reward: Fashionable Dragonite encounter, two Premium Battle Passes, and 5,000 XP

All Fashion Week 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch five Pokémon Fashionable Blitzle

Catch 10 Pokémon Fashionable Wooper encounter Fashionable Kirlia encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon Fashionable Butterfree encounter

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Pokémon Fashionable Diglett encounter

Take Snapshots of seven different wild Pokémon Fashionable Shinx encounter



How to complete the Fashion Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Fashionable Diglett

Catch a Summer Style Pikachu

Catch a Gothita

Catch a Fashionable Croagunk

Catch a Fashionable Wooper

Catch a Fashionable Absol

Total Reward: Fashionable Dragonite encounter, 5,000 Stardust, and 10,000 XP

All Fashion Week 2023 event bonuses, encounters, and raids in Pokémon Go

All Fashion Week 2023 event bonuses

Some avatar items will be on sale during the event

Double Candy for catching Pokémon

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon

All Fashion Week 2023 event encounters, Egg hatch details, and raids

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny during this event specifically.

Increased wild spawns Summer Style Pikachu* Fashionable Diglett* Fashionable Wooper* (Costume debut) Fashionable Absol* Fashionable Croagunk* Gothita* (Shiny debut) Frillish* Furfrou* Mareanie

Egg Hatch spawns (5km) Summer Style Pichu* Fashionable Wooper* Fashionable Smoochum* Fashionable Shinx* Gothita*

One-star raids Fashionable Diglett* Fashionable Wooper* Fashionable Sneasel* Furfrou*

Three-star raids Fashionable Butterfree* Fashionable Dragonite* (Costume debut) Fashionable Kirlia* Fashionable Absol*



Fashion Week 2023 marks the final weeks of Pokémon Go’s Adventures Abound season, which ends on Dec. 1. That means you only have a little bit of time left to finish your season content, like the A Paldean Adventure Special Research.