All Pokémon Go: A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

It is finally time for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet content to make its way into Pokémon Go as the Adventures Abound season truly kicks off with A Paldean Adventure event.

This will see the introduction of several Gen IX Pokémon to the mobile game, including all three Starters—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Running from Sept. 5 to 10, this special event will introduce Paldean Pokémon to Pokémon Go and is the first real event of the new season. It will tie into the next event, Ultra Unlock: Paldea, which begins on Sept. 10 and will make even more Scarlet and Violet species like Frigibax available to capture.

Not only will you be able to catch Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly along with Lechonk during A Paldean Adventure, but there are also featured raids for Turtonator, Celesteela, Kartana, and more. And if raids aren’t enough you can complete Timed and Special Research or Collection Challenges themed around the event.

For the research, you have an Ultra Unlock bonus Timed Research based on Lechonk that will be available alongside Special Research where you can choose a Paldean Starter to bond with—and earn extra rewards for the Pokémon you select.

Full Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

Image via Niantic

This is a long piece of research with branching paths that is expected to take weeks to complete. It can be claimed between Sept. 5 and Dec. 1 at 9:59am (local time) as part of the Adventures Abound season.

A Paldean Adventure page one

Catch nine Pokémon 20 Poké Balls



Total Reward: 900 Stardust and 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure Branched Choice: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly

A long piece of research featured during an event in 2023 isn’t complete without some branching paths that will split what rewards and research tasks players encounter.

For A Paldean Adventure, your decision is tied to one of the three Starter Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. Once you complete the first page, picking one will lock you into a single path based on one of those Pokémon.

Your choice will change a handful of rewards you receive but mostly centers on extra encounters for the Starter Pokémon you pick. I recommend ignoring the rewards and simply picking the Pokémon you like the best since this is a long set of research that will take you over a week to complete.

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page two

Catch three Pokémon Three Poké Balls

Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon 300 Stardust



Total Reward: Sprigatito encounter and 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page three

Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokémon 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to Friends 25 Poké Balls

Evolve a Sprigatito 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page four

TBD

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page five

TBD

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page two

Catch three Pokémon Three Poké Balls

Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon 300 Stardust



Total Reward: Fuecoco encounter and 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page three

Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokémon 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to Friends 25 Poké Balls

Evolve a Fuecoco 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page four

TBD

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page five

TBD

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page two

Catch three Pokémon Three Poké Balls

Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon 300 Stardust



Total Reward: Quaxly encounter and 900 XP

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page three

Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokémon 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to Friends 25 Poké Balls

Evolve a Quaxly 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page four

TBD

Total Reward: TBD

A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page five

TBD

Total Reward: TBD

All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure: Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research tasks and rewards

Lechonk’s Adventure page one

Catch nine Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Catch one Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Catch five Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Use nine Berries to help catch Pokémon Lechonk encounter

Send nine Gifts to Friends Lechonk encounter



Total Reward: Lechonk encounter, 900 Stardust, and 900 XP

All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure FIeld Research tasks and rewards

Catch nine Pokémon Sprigatito encounter Fuecoco encounter Quaxly encounter

Catch three Pokémon Lechonk encounter



All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure event bonuses

4x XP for catching Pokémon

4x Stardust for catching Pokémon

Increased odds of PokéStops turning Gold without a Golden Lure Module No Roaming Form Gimmighoul will appear at Golden PokéStops that appear without the use of a Golden Lure Module.



This isn’t the first time Niantic has introduced a new generation of Pokémon in Pokémon Go without finishing out another region, but the team is confident this decision will strike player interest while the iron is hot regarding Scarlet and Violet.

