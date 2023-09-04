All Pokémon Go: A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

It is finally time for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet content to make its way into Pokémon Go as the Adventures Abound season truly kicks off with A Paldean Adventure event.
This will see the introduction of several Gen IX Pokémon to the mobile game, including all three Starters—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
Running from Sept. 5 to 10, this special event will introduce Paldean Pokémon to Pokémon Go and is the first real event of the new season. It will tie into the next event, Ultra Unlock: Paldea, which begins on Sept. 10 and will make even more Scarlet and Violet species like Frigibax available to capture.
Not only will you be able to catch Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly along with Lechonk during A Paldean Adventure, but there are also featured raids for Turtonator, Celesteela, Kartana, and more. And if raids aren’t enough you can complete Timed and Special Research or Collection Challenges themed around the event.
For the research, you have an Ultra Unlock bonus Timed Research based on Lechonk that will be available alongside Special Research where you can choose a Paldean Starter to bond with—and earn extra rewards for the Pokémon you select.
- Full Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
- A Paldean Adventure page one
- A Paldean Adventure Branched Choice: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page three
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page four
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page five
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page two
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page three
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page four
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page five
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page two
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page three
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page four
- A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page five
- All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure: Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research tasks and rewards
- All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure FIeld Research tasks and rewards
- All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure event bonuses
Full Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
This is a long piece of research with branching paths that is expected to take weeks to complete. It can be claimed between Sept. 5 and Dec. 1 at 9:59am (local time) as part of the Adventures Abound season.
A Paldean Adventure page one
- Catch nine Pokémon
- 20 Poké Balls
Total Reward: 900 Stardust and 900 XP
A Paldean Adventure Branched Choice: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly
A long piece of research featured during an event in 2023 isn’t complete without some branching paths that will split what rewards and research tasks players encounter.
For A Paldean Adventure, your decision is tied to one of the three Starter Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. Once you complete the first page, picking one will lock you into a single path based on one of those Pokémon.
Your choice will change a handful of rewards you receive but mostly centers on extra encounters for the Starter Pokémon you pick. I recommend ignoring the rewards and simply picking the Pokémon you like the best since this is a long set of research that will take you over a week to complete.
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page two
- Catch three Pokémon
- Three Poké Balls
- Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon
- 300 Stardust
Total Reward: Sprigatito encounter and 900 XP
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page three
- Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms
- 20 Razz Berries
- Catch 200 Pokémon
- 15 Pinap Berries
- Send 60 Gifts to Friends
- 25 Poké Balls
- Evolve a Sprigatito
- 1,000 XP
- Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page four
- TBD
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Sprigatito page five
- TBD
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page two
- Catch three Pokémon
- Three Poké Balls
- Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon
- 300 Stardust
Total Reward: Fuecoco encounter and 900 XP
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page three
- Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms
- 20 Razz Berries
- Catch 200 Pokémon
- 15 Pinap Berries
- Send 60 Gifts to Friends
- 25 Poké Balls
- Evolve a Fuecoco
- 1,000 XP
- Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page four
- TBD
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Fuecoco page five
- TBD
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page two
- Catch three Pokémon
- Three Poké Balls
- Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon
- 300 Stardust
Total Reward: Quaxly encounter and 900 XP
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page three
- Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms
- 20 Razz Berries
- Catch 200 Pokémon
- 15 Pinap Berries
- Send 60 Gifts to Friends
- 25 Poké Balls
- Evolve a Quaxly
- 1,000 XP
- Earn a heart with your Buddy on seven different days
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page four
- TBD
Total Reward: TBD
A Paldean Adventure: Adventure with Quaxly page five
- TBD
Total Reward: TBD
All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure: Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research tasks and rewards
Lechonk’s Adventure page one
- Catch nine Pokémon
- Lechonk encounter
- Catch one Pokémon
- Lechonk encounter
- Catch five Pokémon
- Lechonk encounter
- Use nine Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Lechonk encounter
- Send nine Gifts to Friends
- Lechonk encounter
Total Reward: Lechonk encounter, 900 Stardust, and 900 XP
All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure FIeld Research tasks and rewards
- Catch nine Pokémon
- Sprigatito encounter
- Fuecoco encounter
- Quaxly encounter
- Catch three Pokémon
- Lechonk encounter
All Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure event bonuses
- 4x XP for catching Pokémon
- 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Increased odds of PokéStops turning Gold without a Golden Lure Module
- No Roaming Form Gimmighoul will appear at Golden PokéStops that appear without the use of a Golden Lure Module.
This isn’t the first time Niantic has introduced a new generation of Pokémon in Pokémon Go without finishing out another region, but the team is confident this decision will strike player interest while the iron is hot regarding Scarlet and Violet.