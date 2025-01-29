The 10 rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket brings the thrill of opening packs to your mobile device, and there’s no better feeling than pulling one of the rarest cards in the game.

In Pokémon TCG Pocket, there’s a rarity scale to give you an idea of how common or rare each card is. Using those rarity ratings and other factors, we’ve listed the 10 rarest cards at the moment.

Rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

The rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket either have very low pull rates, can only be obtained by meeting certain requirements, or are exclusive to limited-time events. The rankings will change as new cards and packs are added to the game.

1) Gold Mew ex

Cute and sparkly. Image via The Pokémon Company

The gold Mew ex card is the only card from the latest booster pack, Mythical Island, with a gold crown rarity. Gold crown cards are not available through Wonder Picks, meaning the only way to obtain this gold Mew is by getting lucky with your Mythical Island packs.

2) Gold Mewtwo ex

A golden Legendary has appeared. Image via The Pokémon Company

Gold Mewtwo ex can be pulled from the Genetic Apex packs that have been out since the game’s release.

3) Gold Pikachu ex

Shocking. Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’re lucky, you can pull a gold Pikachu ex from one of the Genetic Apex packs.

4) Gold Charizard ex

Everyone’s favorite fire dragon. Image via The Pokémon Company

Like the gold Pikachu and Mewtwo, gold Charizard ex is up for grabs in the Genetic Apex packs.

5) Immersive Mew

Too cute. Image via The Pokémon Company

Unlike most cards in the game, the immersive Mew card cannot be obtained by opening packs. Instead, you must complete a secret mission. This involves collecting all 150 Pokémon from Gen I first. Once you’ve collected at least one copy of each Kanto Pokémon, you’ll be rewarded with the adorable immersive Mew card.

It may take a while before you hunt down all 150, but it’s definitely worth the wait. If you have enough pack points, you can exchange them for the last few missing cards in your Kanto collection to speed up the process. Like all the other immersive cards in the game, this Mew has a three-star rarity rating.

6) Immersive Celebi ex

Follow Celebi into the forest. Image via The Pokémon Company

Immersive Celebi ex is the newest immersive card in the TCG, and it can only be found in the Mythical Island packs.

7) Immersive Mewtwo ex

So dramatic. Image via The Pokémon Company

This stunning immersive Mewtwo ex was first revealed in the TCG Pocket trailer during the 2024 World Championships, and it remains one of the rarest in the game. You can pull it from the Mewtwo Genetic Apex packs.

8) Immersive Pikachu ex

Adorable artwork. Image via The Pokémon Company

As you might expect, Immersive Pikachu ex is exclusive to the Pikachu Genetic Apex packs.

9) Immersive Charizard ex

One of the coolest cards out there. Image via The Pokémon Company

If you want to add the immersive Charizard ex card to your collection, you’ll need some luck when opening Charizard Genetic Apex packs.

10) Event promo cards

Don’t miss out on the promo cards. Image via The Pokemon Company

Outside of the standard packs, TCG Pocket occasionally offers promo cards that are either free or obtainable as mission rewards. For example, there’s a giveaway event for a free Pokédex promo card in honor of 40 billion cards collected worldwide. Other promo cards have come from battle events such as the Lapras ex card. In both cases, the event promo cards were only around for a limited time, adding to their value and rarity.

