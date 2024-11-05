Forgot password
A selection of cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event.
Lapras ex Drop Event: All Promo Cards, missions, and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

The Lapras ex Drop Event has begun in Pokémon TCG Pocket and we've got everything you need to know.
Josh Challies
Published: Nov 5, 2024 05:30 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket has given players even more cards to collect with a new event centered around Lapras ex, focusing on defeating the AI in Solo Battles. We’ve got all the details you need.

Fresh on from Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick Event, which lasts until Nov. 22, a fresh batch of Promo cards has been added to the game. But like the Wonder Pick event, it’s not as simple as opening packs and claiming a prize—you must earn them.

Fear not, though, as we’ve got all the details you need to master the Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event Promos

There are five Promo cards to collect in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event, which feature different artworks for Pokémon and a special stamp. The Lapras ex is a new card.

ImageSet numberNameDates available
A Butterfree promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 13/P-AButterfreeNov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024.
A Lapras ex Promo Card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 14/P-ALapras exNov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024.
A Pikachu Promo Card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 15/P-APikachuNov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024.
A Clefairy Promo Card in Pokemon TCG pocket.Promo-A 16/P-AClefairyNov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024.
A Mankey Promo Card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 17/P-AMankeyNov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024.

How to get Promo Packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket

You only earn Promo Packs from Pokémon TCG Pocket‘s Lapras ex Drop Event by defeating special decks in Solo Battles. However, the reward is still not guaranteed, and there is only a chance to earn a Promo Pack from a victory.

There are four levels of Solo Battles to take on during the event, each offering various first-time completion rewards. The big goal, however, is to secure one of the Drop Rewards following a victory—with each win providing a chance of securing a Promo Pack, Shinedust, and Shop Tickets.

If you successfully earn a Promo Pack as a reward, the pack is sent to your Gifts tab on the homepage. Once redeemed, the pack is available to open immediately and provides one of the five Promo cards from the event at random.

To face a battle, Event Stamina is consumed. Just like Pack Stamina, this restores over time, and you can use Event Hourglasses to restore Stamina as long as you have some available.

All Lapras ex Drop Event missions and rewards

The four battles and their available rewards are listed below. You must defeat the opponent at the previous level to unlock the higher difficulty of battle.

Lapras Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 1 time with an attack from a Lightnin-type Pokémon.3x Event Hourglass
Put three Basic Pokémon into play.3x Event Hourglass
First Time Battle Rewards25x XP
1x Shop Ticket
50x Shinedust
2x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)1x Promo Pack
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket

Lapras & Starmie Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon two times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon.3x Event Hourglass
Put one Stage 1 Pokémon into play.3x Event Hourglass
Win this battle by turn 14.3x Event Hourglass
First Time Battle Rewards50x XP
1x Shop Ticket
100x Shinedust
4x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)1x Promo Pack
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket

Lapras ex Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Win five or more battles.4x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity.4x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle by turn 14.4x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle without your opponent getting any points.4x Wonder Hourglass
First Time Battle Rewards75x XP
1x Shop Ticket
150x Shinedust
6x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)1x Promo Pack
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket

Lapras ex & Starmie ex Deck (Genetic Apex)

MissionReward
Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity.5x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle by turn 12.5x Wonder Hourglass
Win this battle without your opponent getting any points.5x Wonder Hourglass
Win 10 or more battles.5x Wonder Hourglass
Win 20 or more battles.5x Wonder Hourglasss
First Time Battle Rewards100x XP
1x Shop Ticket
200x Shinedust
8x Pack Hourglass
Drop Rewards (Random)1x Promo Pack
25x Shinedust
1x Shop Ticket
