Lapras ex Drop Event: All Promo Cards, missions, and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket has given players even more cards to collect with a new event centered around Lapras ex, focusing on defeating the AI in Solo Battles. We’ve got all the details you need.

Fresh on from Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick Event, which lasts until Nov. 22, a fresh batch of Promo cards has been added to the game. But like the Wonder Pick event, it’s not as simple as opening packs and claiming a prize—you must earn them.

Fear not, though, as we’ve got all the details you need to master the Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event Promos

There are five Promo cards to collect in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event, which feature different artworks for Pokémon and a special stamp. The Lapras ex is a new card.

Image Set number Name Dates available Promo-A 13/P-A Butterfree Nov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024. Promo-A 14/P-A Lapras ex Nov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024. Promo-A 15/P-A Pikachu Nov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024. Promo-A 16/P-A Clefairy Nov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024. Promo-A 17/P-A Mankey Nov. 5 – Nov. 18, 2024.

How to get Promo Packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket

You only earn Promo Packs from Pokémon TCG Pocket‘s Lapras ex Drop Event by defeating special decks in Solo Battles. However, the reward is still not guaranteed, and there is only a chance to earn a Promo Pack from a victory.

There are four levels of Solo Battles to take on during the event, each offering various first-time completion rewards. The big goal, however, is to secure one of the Drop Rewards following a victory—with each win providing a chance of securing a Promo Pack, Shinedust, and Shop Tickets.

If you successfully earn a Promo Pack as a reward, the pack is sent to your Gifts tab on the homepage. Once redeemed, the pack is available to open immediately and provides one of the five Promo cards from the event at random.

To face a battle, Event Stamina is consumed. Just like Pack Stamina, this restores over time, and you can use Event Hourglasses to restore Stamina as long as you have some available.

All Lapras ex Drop Event missions and rewards

The four battles and their available rewards are listed below. You must defeat the opponent at the previous level to unlock the higher difficulty of battle.

Lapras Deck (Genetic Apex)

Mission Reward Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 1 time with an attack from a Lightnin-type Pokémon. 3x Event Hourglass Put three Basic Pokémon into play. 3x Event Hourglass First Time Battle Rewards 25x XP

1x Shop Ticket

50x Shinedust

2x Pack Hourglass Drop Rewards (Random) 1x Promo Pack

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

Lapras & Starmie Deck (Genetic Apex)

Mission Reward Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon two times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon. 3x Event Hourglass Put one Stage 1 Pokémon into play. 3x Event Hourglass Win this battle by turn 14. 3x Event Hourglass First Time Battle Rewards 50x XP

1x Shop Ticket

100x Shinedust

4x Pack Hourglass Drop Rewards (Random) 1x Promo Pack

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

Lapras ex Deck (Genetic Apex)

Mission Reward Win five or more battles. 4x Wonder Hourglass Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity. 4x Wonder Hourglass Win this battle by turn 14. 4x Wonder Hourglass Win this battle without your opponent getting any points. 4x Wonder Hourglass First Time Battle Rewards 75x XP

1x Shop Ticket

150x Shinedust

6x Pack Hourglass Drop Rewards (Random) 1x Promo Pack

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

Lapras ex & Starmie ex Deck (Genetic Apex)

Mission Reward Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity. 5x Wonder Hourglass Win this battle by turn 12. 5x Wonder Hourglass Win this battle without your opponent getting any points. 5x Wonder Hourglass Win 10 or more battles. 5x Wonder Hourglass Win 20 or more battles. 5x Wonder Hourglasss First Time Battle Rewards 100x XP

1x Shop Ticket

200x Shinedust

8x Pack Hourglass Drop Rewards (Random) 1x Promo Pack

25x Shinedust

1x Shop Ticket

