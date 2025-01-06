What is Promo Card 008 in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket players are scratching their heads regarding the mysterious Promo Card 008 that shows a frustrating gap in everyone’s collection—but we’re here to ease your concerns with everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Promo cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket work similarly to how they do in the real world, offering different artworks for various cards. Unlike the standard TCG, however, promo cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket also include Trainer and Supporter cards—ensuring that any packs you open will only contain Pokémon.

Various promo cards have been made available through events in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but Promo Card 008 remains elusive. Fortunately, there’s an easy explanation.

Promo Card 008, explained

Not yet available. Image via The Pokemon Company

Promo Card 008 in Pokémon TCG Pocket is an alternate-art Pokédex that features Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander around the Pokédex. It is illustrated by Yuu Nishida, who first featured on Pokémon cards with a Gardevoir illustration on a Sun & Moon promo card.

The Promo-A version of the Pokédex has the same effect in a match as the standard version, allowing you to look at the top three cards of your deck when played.

Can you get Promo Card 008 in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

No, Promo Card 008 is not yet available in Pokémon TCG Pocket. No specific details have been revealed on obtaining the card, although we have a rough idea as the card description says it is obtained from a campaign.

The same description is provided for the New Year Event variant of the Pikachu card, which you earn by logging into the game, and Promo Card 008 should be available soon—especially with the expectation that a new set, with a similar size to Genetic Apex, is coming this month.

Promo Card 008 is not the only card in the Promo-A set not yet attainable, with both a Charmander (32/P-A) and Squirtle (33/P-A) still waiting to be added into the game—though we know these will be available in a Wonder Pick event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy