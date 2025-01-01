All rewards and missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s New Years Event

It’s a new year and the Pokémon TCG Pocket team is starting it off right with a New Years Event. Featuring a stunning new Pikachu card along with a host of other rewards and handy resources, this event is worth checking out during the first week of 2025.

Below, you’ll find a complete summary of every reward and every mission in Pocket‘s New Years Event, going over how to get the new Pikachu full art and quickly complete every mission in the event, too.

Every mission in Pocket’s New Years Event

There are plenty of in-game missions to sink your time into with the New Years Event. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The New Years Event in Pocket is predominantly a Mythical Island-focused event, taking place from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8. There are seven missions to complete in the tab, along with three mission completion bonuses to pick up as well.

The missions you’ll need to complete in this event require:

Logging in once.

Participating in a battle.

Participating in three battles.

Using pack stamina to open five Mythical Island booster packs.

Wonder Picking five times.

Sending five thanks to other players.

Collecting 100 cards overall.

The vast majority of these missions can be easily completed in a day—simply logging in, battling another player five times and sending a thank you after each one will complete four of them.

Two of the mission completion bonuses are Wonder Hourglasses, which means you’ll be able to refresh your Wonder Stamina to complete the relevant mission easily.

The only mission that may take you up until the end of the event is the final one, tasking you with collecting 100 cards overall.

There are no specifications on which set or booster pack you need to get them from, so it’s worth opening up the Genetic Apex pack you’ve spent the least time with. For example, if you’re a Mewtwo ex player who predominantly opens Mewtwo booster packs, open up some Pikachu packs instead.

Every reward in Pocket’s New Years Event

The new Pikachu card is more of a collector’s item than a competitive player’s card. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The highlight of the Pocket New Years Event is undoubtedly the new Pikachu card shown above, featuring beloved critters like Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Eevee in the background. It’s not a competitively viable card, so this is purely a must-have for collectors.

The full list of rewards and how to obtain them can be seen in the table below, in order of when you’ll come across them.

Mission Reward Log in to Pocket during the event Pikachu promo card Complete a mission 12 Wonder Hourglasses Take part in a battle Mythical Island booster pack Take part in three battles Mythical Island booster pack Send five thanks to other players Mythical Island booster pack Complete four missions New Year’s Frame backdrop for a Display Board Wonder Pick five times Mythical Island booster pack Use pack stamina for five Mythical Island booster pack openings 12 Pack Hourglasses Collect 100 cards 12 Pack Hourglasses Complete all seven missions 12 Wonder Hourglasses

When you receive a booster pack as an event reward, it’ll be automatically sent to your Gifts menu where you usually claim Shop Tickets. As you work through the list, it’s likely you’ll complete other missions and tasks simply by focusing on these New Years Event ones. Check the other tabs in the Missions menu so you can pick up any other unclaimed rewards.

The New Years Event in Pocket is a lucrative one, promising 24 Wonder Hourglasses, 24 Pack Hourglasses, and four Mythical Island booster packs in total alongside the backdrop and exclusive Pikachu full art card.

You don’t need to win the battles for the battle-themed missions either, so it’s the perfect time to take a new deck list for a spin.

Make sure to log in before Jan. 8 and get stuck into matches to pick up the plethora of rewards. You may even end up finding the immersive Mew card while trying to hit the 100-card goal if you rip enough Genetic Apex packs, so pick your booster packs wisely.

