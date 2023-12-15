How to catch Grookey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Grookey is a starter Pokémon that has gone overshadowed in The Indigo Disk due to the sheer amount of popular additions to Scarlet and Violet, but it is one you’ll definitely want to catch.

The Generation VIII starter is a great Grass-type Pokémon and its final evolution Rillaboom is an extremely powerful companion. Also, it just simply looks really cool. While initially you couldn’t catch these Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, now you can.

The best part: catching them is pretty easy, but if you don’t know where to look at what to do first then you could be stuck searching aimlessly for hours. To help out, we’ve got you covered will all the details.

How to catch Grookey in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

You’ll need a lot of BP. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Grookey can only be found in the southeastern corner of the Coastal Biome at Blueberry Academy when it has been upgraded.

Like all of the other starter Pokémon added with The Indigo Disk, to get Grookey spawning you first need to upgrade a biome, and this is not cheap. It will cost you 3,000BP to upgrade the Coastal Biome, and if you plan on doing the entire map that’s 12,000BP. This means you’ll need to grind a lot of missions.

Once you’ve got the Coastal Biome upgraded simply venture into the habitat location marked on the image above. It shouldn’t take too long to locate Grookey as it isn’t a rare spawn. Once you’ve got Grookey you’re now on the path to adding Thwackey and Rillaboom to your Pokédex.