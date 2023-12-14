How to catch Chikorita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

One of the biggest additions to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk is the return of starter Pokémon from throughout the franchise’s history. This includes Generation II, from back when trainers fell in love with Chikorita.

While Pokémon was still fresh, this Grass-type starter and its evolution Meganium became favorites among players, but sadly it was absent from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet; until now.

With the release of The Indigo Disk, you don’t even need to Tera Raid battle to catch this starter. You can simply find it strolling the wilds of Blueberry Academy, however, if you’re not sure where to look you may get stuck searching around the wrong places. To help you, and speed things up, here’s what you need to know.

How to catch Chikorita in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Here is where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch Chikorita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Disk you will need to upgrade the Coastal Biome, until you do this the Grass-type starter will not spawn.

Once you have upgraded the biome, Chikorita can be found throughout the middle straight of the biome and in its southern land regions and northern islands. You can see where this will appear on the habitat map provided above.

Related How to catch Mudkip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Given its appearance, you shouldn’t have too much trouble spotting this gen-two favorite among the other wild Pokémon in the region and soon you will have your prize. Chikorita is not a rare spawn so simply visiting the above market areas should get you one without any fuss.