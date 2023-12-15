How to catch Rowlet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Prepare for a huge treasure hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC as every starter from previous generations has returned. Here’s how to catch Rowlet.
The Gen VII grass-type starter has been readily available in the Nintendo Switch era, having been one of the starters available for selection in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so you may already have these owls coming out of your ears.
If you’d rather catch a new one instead of transferring a Rowlet over from Pokémon Home, you will need to complete some tasks before you can find one in the wilds of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. To unlock Rowlet and other starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll need to check off some tasks as it is not an immediately encounterable Pokémon. Thankfully, it’s not too complicated.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Rowlet location and unlock requirements
For Rowlet to appear in the wild inside the Terarium, you need to upgrade the Savanna biome. To do this, head to the main entrance of Blueberry Academy, interact with the barriers, and then select “League Club Room” from the list of options.
When inside the League Club Room, a computer can be found on the left-hand side. You need to interact with this, select “Contribute BP”, and scroll through the options that pop up until you reach the ones labeled “Terarium Club”. Now, find the option that says “Boost biodiversity in the Savanna biome!” and purchase it for 3,000 BP. If you don’t have enough, complete quests to earn more.
Once you have unlocked the upgrade, you just need to travel to the Savanna Biome and hunt for Rowlet. The cute owl Pokémon can be found across almost the entirety of the area, so you shouldn’t encounter too many issues trying to find one.