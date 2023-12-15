How to catch Rowlet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Prepare for a huge treasure hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC as every starter from previous generations has returned. Here’s how to catch Rowlet.

The Gen VII grass-type starter has been readily available in the Nintendo Switch era, having been one of the starters available for selection in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so you may already have these owls coming out of your ears. If you’d rather catch a new one instead of transferring a Rowlet over from Pokémon Home, you will need to complete some tasks before you can find one in the wilds of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. To unlock Rowlet and other starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll need to check off some tasks as it is not an immediately encounterable Pokémon. Thankfully, it’s not too complicated.