How to catch Charmander in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, you can catch Charmander in the Savanna biome, located in the southeast area of the map. However, this becomes possible only after you upgrade the environment, a feature that unlocks after you battle Terapagos and complete the DLC.

You only finish The Indigo Disk after you face Terapagos, which comes after you defeat the BB Elite Four and finish some bonus battles in the area. Then, you finally unlock the capability of spending Battle Points to upgrade all of the four biomes in the Terrarium. If you want to catch Charmander first, you should focus on Savanna. This also lets you find and catch starters Sobble, Rowlet, Snivy, and Totodile.

How to upgrade the Savanna biome and unlock Charmander in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

The club PC is the place to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get Charmander to spawn in The Indigo Disk, you need to upgrade the Savanna biome. This requires 3,000 Battle Points, which you can spend using the PC inside the League Club. Without this upgrade, Charmander won’t appear. To gather Battle Points quickly, focus on completing BB quests, accessible by pressing right on the D-Pad. Gathering 3,000 BP may seem daunting, but it’s a necessary step to catch Charmander.

Charmander’s exact location in the Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

You’ll find plenty of Charmander to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Charmander appears in the central and southern regions of the Savanna biome in The Indigo Disk. This is shown in detail in its Blueberry Pokédex page. It roams like any other Pokémon in the game.

To boost your chances of encountering Charmander, particularly for shiny hunting, using a sandwich with Encounter Power: Fire is highly recommended. This significantly increases Charmander spawn rates in the area, making it easier to find and potentially catch a shiny version.