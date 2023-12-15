How to catch Popplio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

All the starters from previous generations of Pokémon games have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC—but how exactly do you catch a Popplio?

The water-type starter from Gen VII may not have initially been everyone’s cup of tea, but the sea lion Pokémon now has a strong fanbase, with its final evolution of Primarina boasting the highly-coveted fairy type.

Landing Popplio in Scarlet and Violet will take some work, however, but we’re here to help you on your quest to catch ’em all and complete your Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Popplio location and unlock requirements

A common encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Popplio and other returning starter Pokémon are not immediately available in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, and there is some work you need to do to make them available to encounter in the Terarium.

To unlock Popplio as a potential Pokémon encounter, you need to upgrade the Coastal Biome. To do this, head to the main entrance of the Blueberry Academy, interact with the barriers, and then click on “League Club Room” from the list that appears.

When inside the League Club Room, interact with the computer on the left-hand side and select “Contribute BP,” before scrolling through the options until you reach the ones labeled “Terarium Club”. Select the one that reads: “Boost biodiversity in the Coastal Biome!” and part with 3,000 BP to purchase the upgrade. If you’re short on BP, complete quests to collect more.

With the upgrade unlocked, you now just need to travel to the Coastal Biome and hunt for Popplio. I’ve encountered several on the beachfront in the region, and they can also be found swimming, so it shouldn’t take you too long to grab one.