How to catch Fennekin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The hunt for starter Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC can be time-consuming, and if you want to add Fennekin to your collection, there’s some work you need to do.

Starter Pokémon like Fennekin are not immediately available in The Teal Mask and need to be unlocked in a specific way before you can encounter them, but fear not, as the process is relatively easy as long as you have what is required.

Though obtaining the requirements for catching starters like Fennekin can be quite a long task, you’ll be glad to know there aren’t any further challenges to adding Fennekin and the rest of its evolution line to your Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Fennekin location and unlock requirements

Firefox. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock Fennekin as an encounterable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, you need to upgrade the Savanna Biome by traveling to the main entrance of the Blueberry Academy and walking toward the barriers. From the list that appears, select “League Club Room” and you will be transported to the location.

Inside the League Club Room, you will find a computer located on the left-hand side, which you need to interact with. Select the “Contribute BP” option and scroll through until you reach the option that says “Boost biodiversity in the Savanna Biome” and pay 3,000 BP to unlock it. If you don’t have enough BP, complete quests to receive more—and the best way is to group together with other players.

Once you have unlocked the upgrade, travel to the Savanna Biome and hunt for Fennekin. The fiery fox spawns in the western side of the biome, close to the border with the Canyon Biome. If you can’t spot one, exit the area and return to trigger respawns.