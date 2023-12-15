How to catch Snivy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A whole bunch of starter Pokémon have made their return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC and we’re here to tell you exactly how you can catch Snivy.

The Generation V grass-type may not be the most desirable starter from the long list of returning Pokémon that have become available in The Indigo Disk but catching one is necessary for completing your Pokédex. Getting hold of a Snivy can be a challenge but we’re here to make the task less complicated for you.

Life on the edge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Snivy and other returning starter Pokémon are not immediately available in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, so there is some work to do before you can start rolling back the years and ticking some favorites off your list.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Snivy location and unlock requirements

For Snivy to become available as an encounterable Pokémon, you need to upgrade the Savanna Biome by traveling to the main entrance of the Blueberry Academy, walking to the barriers, and selecting “League Club Room” from the list that appears.

When in the League Club Room, interact with the computer on the left-hand side and click “Contribute BP”. A huge list of options will appear but you’re looking for the ones titled “Terarium Club” and need to click the one that says “Boost biodiversity in the Savanna Biome!”. The upgrade costs 3,000 BP so, if you don’t have enough, you need to complete more quests.

From there, you just need to travel to the Savanna Biome and hunt for Snivy, which can be found in the northeastern part of the biome, right by the border to the Coastal Biome. If you travel to this area and can’t see one, move elsewhere before returning to refresh the spawns.