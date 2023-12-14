How to catch Bulbasaur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The original Grass-type starter, Bulbasaur, has finally made its return in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC alongside all of its fellow starter Pokémon from previous generations.

If you have The Indigo Disk DLC, the first thing you might want to do is hunt for Bulbasaur and all of the starter Pokémon. But you won’t be able to do that until after you do some grinding and unlock certain upgrades for Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Here’s how you can catch Bulbasaur in The Indigo Disk.

How to upgrade the Coastal Biome and unlock Bulbasaur in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Before any wild Bulbasaur can spawn in the Terarium, you need to first upgrade the Coastal Biome. To do this, access the computer in the League Club Room. Donate 3,000 BP to the Terarium Club so they can upgrade the Coastal Biome to make certain starters like Bulbasaur start spawning there.

The necessary 3,000 BP may sound like a lot, so make sure you take advantage of all the ways to earn BP in The Indigo Disk so you’re able to upgrade the Coastal Biome as well as the other three Biomes in the Terarium.

After the Coastal Biome is successfully ungraded, you just need to head to that biome to start your hunt.

Bulbasaur location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Check the Coastal Biome for Bulbasaur. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wild Bulbasaur will appear in the inner part of the Coastal Biome. You can start at the middle of the Terarium at Central Plaza and then work your way northeast to the Coastal Biome, where Bulbasaur can be found.

Known for its grassy green and floral areas, the Coastal Biome is where Grass-type Pokémon like Alolan Exeggutor, Deerling, and of course Bulbasaur like to roam around. Just remember you need to upgrade the Coastal Biome before Bulbasaur will appear at all.