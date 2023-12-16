All Blueberry Quests (BBQs) and BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Prepare yourself for the long haul with the Blueberry Quest BP grind in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk.

Use the Message Board, convince your friends to get involved, and begin your next Pokémon adventure by grinding BP. Here are all the Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk.

All Solo Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Can you find those Ditto Blocks? Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Official Pokémon YouTube

There are two types of Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. These are Solo Quests to complete on your own, and Co-op Quests that are exclusive to those playing in a Union Circle. A new quest appears in your Rotom Phone after completing a Solo or Union Quest. It replaces the finished quest, showing a maximum of three quests in your phone at once.

Bonus Quests also appear after completing 10 Solo Quests. These offer higher BP rewards but have increased difficulty. The quest appears red instead of the standard blue color. Blueberry Quests can be manually swapped out by paying a BP fee if you are unable to complete the quest.

This isn’t a final list of Blueberry Quests in The Indigo Disk. This article will be updated with more Blueberry Quests if more are discovered in the future. The table below includes how many BP (Blueberry Points) you receive by completing each quest. BP is the new currency exclusive to The Indigo Disk that lets you access the DLC’s features.

Blueberry Quest Quest Color BP Reward Successfully sneak up on one Pokémon and surprise them with a battle! Blue 20 BP Defeat 10 wild Pokémon using Auto Battle! Blue 20 BP Terastallize your Pokémon to defeat a wild Pokémon! Blue 30 BP Take a photo of a wild Pokémon swimming! Blue 30 BP Catch one Pokémon! Blue 20 BP Catch one Pokémon of a specific type! Blue 40 BP Travel over 500 yards! Blue 20 BP Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon! Blue 40 BP Catch one Dark-type Pokémon! Blue 40 BP Catch one Dragon-type Pokémon! Blue 40 BP Catch one Fighting-type Pokémon! Blue 40 BP Catch one Water-type Pokémon! Blue 40 BP Make yourself a TM! Blue 20 BP Pick up items on the ground 10 times! Blue 20 BP Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in flight! Blue 30 BP Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Savanna Biome! Blue 30 BP Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Coastal Biome! Blue 30 BP Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Polar Biome! Blue 30 BP Claim victory in a Tera Raid Battle! Red 100 BP Battle a wild Tera Pokémon! Red 100 BP Make a sour sandwich! Red 150 BP Make a sweet sandwich! Red 150 BP Make a sandwiches that uses at least three ingredients! Red 120 BP Hatch a Pokémon Egg! Red 200 BP Take a photo of a wild Rock-type Pokémon! Red 150 BP Give your Pokémon a nice washing! Red 100 BP

All Union Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

You’ll need to invite friends or join strangers in their Union Circle to complete co-op Blueberry Quests. These cannot be completed on your own. But, Union Quests are worth your time due to their larger BP payout. You should complete these larger tasks as BP is used for pretty much everything inside The Indigo Disk DLC. Grinding BP can be tedious, so complete these Union Quests whenever they pop up if you want to get ahead in The Indigo Disk.

Once again, this isn’t a finished list. Keep in mind that you may have different quests appearing on your Rotom Phone.