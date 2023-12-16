All Blueberry Quests (BBQs) and BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Prepare yourself for the long haul with the Blueberry Quest BP grind in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk.
Use the Message Board, convince your friends to get involved, and begin your next Pokémon adventure by grinding BP. Here are all the Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk.
All Solo Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk
There are two types of Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. These are Solo Quests to complete on your own, and Co-op Quests that are exclusive to those playing in a Union Circle. A new quest appears in your Rotom Phone after completing a Solo or Union Quest. It replaces the finished quest, showing a maximum of three quests in your phone at once.
Bonus Quests also appear after completing 10 Solo Quests. These offer higher BP rewards but have increased difficulty. The quest appears red instead of the standard blue color. Blueberry Quests can be manually swapped out by paying a BP fee if you are unable to complete the quest.
This isn’t a final list of Blueberry Quests in The Indigo Disk. This article will be updated with more Blueberry Quests if more are discovered in the future. The table below includes how many BP (Blueberry Points) you receive by completing each quest. BP is the new currency exclusive to The Indigo Disk that lets you access the DLC’s features.
|Blueberry Quest
|Quest Color
|BP Reward
|Successfully sneak up on one Pokémon and surprise them with a battle!
|Blue
|20 BP
|Defeat 10 wild Pokémon using Auto Battle!
|Blue
|20 BP
|Terastallize your Pokémon to defeat a wild Pokémon!
|Blue
|30 BP
|Take a photo of a wild Pokémon swimming!
|Blue
|30 BP
|Catch one Pokémon!
|Blue
|20 BP
|Catch one Pokémon of a specific type!
|Blue
|40 BP
|Travel over 500 yards!
|Blue
|20 BP
|Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon!
|Blue
|40 BP
|Catch one Dark-type Pokémon!
|Blue
|40 BP
|Catch one Dragon-type Pokémon!
|Blue
|40 BP
|Catch one Fighting-type Pokémon!
|Blue
|40 BP
|Catch one Water-type Pokémon!
|Blue
|40 BP
|Make yourself a TM!
|Blue
|20 BP
|Pick up items on the ground 10 times!
|Blue
|20 BP
|Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in flight!
|Blue
|30 BP
|Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Savanna Biome!
|Blue
|30 BP
|Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Coastal Biome!
|Blue
|30 BP
|Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Polar Biome!
|Blue
|30 BP
|Claim victory in a Tera Raid Battle!
|Red
|100 BP
|Battle a wild Tera Pokémon!
|Red
|100 BP
|Make a sour sandwich!
|Red
|150 BP
|Make a sweet sandwich!
|Red
|150 BP
|Make a sandwiches that uses at least three ingredients!
|Red
|120 BP
|Hatch a Pokémon Egg!
|Red
|200 BP
|Take a photo of a wild Rock-type Pokémon!
|Red
|150 BP
|Give your Pokémon a nice washing!
|Red
|100 BP
All Union Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk
You’ll need to invite friends or join strangers in their Union Circle to complete co-op Blueberry Quests. These cannot be completed on your own. But, Union Quests are worth your time due to their larger BP payout. You should complete these larger tasks as BP is used for pretty much everything inside The Indigo Disk DLC. Grinding BP can be tedious, so complete these Union Quests whenever they pop up if you want to get ahead in The Indigo Disk.
Once again, this isn’t a finished list. Keep in mind that you may have different quests appearing on your Rotom Phone.
|Blueberry Quest
|Quest Color
|BP Reward
|Take a photo with your friends while everyone’s wearing masks!
|Gold
|400 BP
|Take a photo with your friends while everyone’s wearing eyewear!
|Gold
|400 BP
|Make a four-star sandwich with your friends!
|Gold
|500 BP
|Find three Ditto Blocks in the Savanna Biome!
|Gold
|500 BP
|Find five Ditto Blocks in the Coastal Biome!
|Gold
|500 BP
|Find five Ditto Blocks in the Savanna Biome!
|Gold
|500 BP
|Find five Ditto Blocks in the Polar Biome!
|Gold
|600 BP
|Catch a certain Pokémon that matches hints that have been given!
|Gold
|600 BP