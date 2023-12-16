All Blueberry Quests (BBQs) and BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The BP grind begins now.

Prepare yourself for the long haul with the Blueberry Quest BP grind in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk.

Use the Message Board, convince your friends to get involved, and begin your next Pokémon adventure by grinding BP. Here are all the Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk.

All Solo Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Group blueberry quest in Pokemon SV Indigo Disk DLC
There are two types of Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. These are Solo Quests to complete on your own, and Co-op Quests that are exclusive to those playing in a Union Circle. A new quest appears in your Rotom Phone after completing a Solo or Union Quest. It replaces the finished quest, showing a maximum of three quests in your phone at once.

Bonus Quests also appear after completing 10 Solo Quests. These offer higher BP rewards but have increased difficulty. The quest appears red instead of the standard blue color. Blueberry Quests can be manually swapped out by paying a BP fee if you are unable to complete the quest.

This isn’t a final list of Blueberry Quests in The Indigo Disk. This article will be updated with more Blueberry Quests if more are discovered in the future. The table below includes how many BP (Blueberry Points) you receive by completing each quest. BP is the new currency exclusive to The Indigo Disk that lets you access the DLC’s features.

Blueberry QuestQuest ColorBP Reward
Successfully sneak up on one Pokémon and surprise them with a battle!Blue20 BP
Defeat 10 wild Pokémon using Auto Battle!Blue20 BP
Terastallize your Pokémon to defeat a wild Pokémon!Blue30 BP
Take a photo of a wild Pokémon swimming!Blue30 BP
Catch one Pokémon!Blue20 BP
Catch one Pokémon of a specific type!Blue40 BP
Travel over 500 yards!Blue20 BP
Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon! Blue40 BP
Catch one Dark-type Pokémon!Blue40 BP
Catch one Dragon-type Pokémon!Blue40 BP
Catch one Fighting-type Pokémon!Blue40 BP
Catch one Water-type Pokémon!Blue40 BP
Make yourself a TM!Blue20 BP
Pick up items on the ground 10 times!Blue20 BP
Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in flight! Blue30 BP
Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Savanna Biome! Blue30 BP
Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Coastal Biome! Blue30 BP
Take a photo of a wild Pokémon in the Polar Biome! Blue30 BP
Claim victory in a Tera Raid Battle!Red100 BP
Battle a wild Tera Pokémon! Red100 BP
Make a sour sandwich!Red150 BP
Make a sweet sandwich!Red150 BP
Make a sandwiches that uses at least three ingredients!Red120 BP
Hatch a Pokémon Egg! Red200 BP
Take a photo of a wild Rock-type Pokémon! Red150 BP
Give your Pokémon a nice washing! Red100 BP

All Union Blueberry Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

You’ll need to invite friends or join strangers in their Union Circle to complete co-op Blueberry Quests. These cannot be completed on your own. But, Union Quests are worth your time due to their larger BP payout. You should complete these larger tasks as BP is used for pretty much everything inside The Indigo Disk DLC. Grinding BP can be tedious, so complete these Union Quests whenever they pop up if you want to get ahead in The Indigo Disk.

Once again, this isn’t a finished list. Keep in mind that you may have different quests appearing on your Rotom Phone.

Blueberry QuestQuest ColorBP Reward
Take a photo with your friends while everyone’s wearing masks!Gold400 BP
Take a photo with your friends while everyone’s wearing eyewear!Gold400 BP
Make a four-star sandwich with your friends!Gold500 BP
Find three Ditto Blocks in the Savanna Biome!Gold500 BP
Find five Ditto Blocks in the Coastal Biome!Gold500 BP
Find five Ditto Blocks in the Savanna Biome!Gold500 BP
Find five Ditto Blocks in the Polar Biome!Gold600 BP
Catch a certain Pokémon that matches hints that have been given!Gold600 BP

