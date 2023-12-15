How to catch Froakie in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Hunting down all the starters from previous generations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk is a task that is sure to keep you busy and we’re here to tell you exactly how to get Froakie.

The Generation VI favorite is finally making its return after being overlooked in Generation IX, where it was unobtainable, and presents a new chance for many players to add the beloved frog to their collection. You will, however, have some work ahead of you to be able to catch Froakie but we’ve made the process easier by outlining it here.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Froakie location and unlock requirements

Hit the beach. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To be able to find Froakie in the wild inside the Terarium, you need to upgrade the Coastal Biome. To do this, travel to the main entrance of Blueberry Academy, walk toward the barriers, and then select “League Club Room” from the list of options.

Inside the League Club Room, you can find a computer on the left-hand side. Interact with it, select “Contribute BP”, and scroll through the options that appear until you see the one that says “Boost biodiversity in the Coastal Biome,” which will be under “Terarium Club”. It costs 3,000 BP so if you don’t have enough, complete quests to find more. Once the upgrade is unlocked, travel to the Coastal Biome and hunt for Froakie. It spawns mainly in the northern part biome and is easy to spot due to its hopping movement. If you’re having trouble finding one, leave the area and return to trigger respawns.