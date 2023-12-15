How to catch Chespin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Of all the returning starter Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, few are as confusing as locating Chespin. Here’s how to find and catch it.

The Generation VI grass-type starter is the only starter Pokémon that can technically be located across two biomes in The Indigo Disk, which can make it difficult if you’re deciding which one to upgrade for your starter hunt. To ensure you don’t make any mistakes, we’re here to make your Chespin search far easier.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Chespin location and unlock requirements Head underground. Screenshot by Dot Esports. To unlock Chespin as a Pokémon you can encounter, you need to upgrade the Canyon Biome. While Chespin works a little differently from other starters, as his spawn locations span in both the Canyon Biome and the Polar Biome, it is the former you need to unlock. I had the Polar Biome upgraded but did not encounter Chespin until after I also upgraded the Canyon Biome. You can upgrade biomes by traveling to the main entrance of Blueberry Academy and interacting with the barriers to choose the “League Club Room” as your destination. Once inside, interact with the computer on the left-hand side and select “Contribute BP”. Scroll through the options and select the one that says “Boost biodiversity in the Cayon Biome!”. You’ll have to pay 3,00 BP, so complete quests if you are short.

Once upgraded, Chespin can be found exclusively in the Chargestone Cavern. The fast-travel spot for this location is in the Canyon Biome but it can also be accessed from the Polar Biome. Once you’ve upgraded the Canyon Biome, Chespin can be found in the cavern even if the map shows you are under the Polar Biome.