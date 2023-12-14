How to catch Sobble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Of all the Pokémon that have returned in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, few will be as in-demand as the starter Pokémon—so where can you find Sobble?

The Water-type starter from Gen XIII will be a desirable addition to the Pokédex for many, particularly as The Indigo Disk could now provide the best way to get the shiny form of Sobble as you’re no longer just limited to egg hatching.

But where can you find Sobble, and what is the process of unlocking the ability to catch this particular starter Pokémon? We’ve got all the information you need right here.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Sobble location and unlock requirements

There’s work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will not be able to find and catch Sobble immediately in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC and will face plenty of work ahead of you before you can add the Gen VIII Water-type starter to your Pokédex.

To unlock Sobble as an encounterable Pokémon, you need to upgrade the Savanna biome. To do this, head to the main entrance of the Blueberry Academy and walk to the barriers. When the list of destinations appears, click on “League Club Room.”

Once you are in the League Club Room, interact with the computer on the left-hand side when you enter the room and select “Contribute BP.” Scroll down until you can see the “Terarium Club” entries and select the one that says “Boost biodiversity in the Coastal Biome!” You will have to pay 3,000 BP. If you don’t have enough BP, you can earn more by completing quests.

Once you have purchased the upgrade, all you need to do now is go to the Savanna biome in the Terarium and hunt for a Sobble.