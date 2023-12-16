All Throwing Styles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Depending on which Pokémon game you are playing the level of character customization changes. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk brought back a fan-favorite option in that department, allowing players to unlock new Throwing Style animations to use in battle.

Originally introduced in Sun and Moon as part of customizable Battle Styles, SV now lets you unlock and alter your trainer’s in-battle animation for when you throw a Poké Ball to send out one of your Pokémon or attempt to catch a wild one. These options are all locked behind some story and side quest progression, however.

How to get and change your Throwing Style in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

To unlock the ability to change your Throwing Style you need to progress through the opening of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s main story. Take your first class with Lacey, talk to Carmine, and get to the Blueberry League Club Room.

Drayton will teach you how to use the League Club’s computer to contribute Blueberry Points (BP) to other clubs. This will unlock several different rewards depending on the club you work with, but the tutorial has you contributing some BP to Mitch in the Baseball Club.

Once you unlock all the styles, you just need to pay a small fee when you want to change yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mitch and the Baseball Club are in charge of helping you learn new Throwing Styles and changing them, for a small 10 BP fee any time you want to swap styles. After that initial contribution that Drayton helps you pay for the second one will cost 150 BP and will unlock the remaining Throwing Styles for you to use.

Full Throwing Styles list for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The list of Throwing Styles is short, sweet, and simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are eight new Throwing Styles you can unlock and equip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, not counting the “Original Style” that acts as the SV default option.

Original Style Default option

Left-handed Style

Reverent Style

Dainty Style

Smug Style

Elegant Style

Twirling Style

Ninja Style

Galarian Star Style Referincing Galar Champion Leon



Once you have unlocked all of them through the BP contributions you can change your Throwing Style at any point by heading to the League Club Room’s PC. That is also where you can access the Item Printer and upgrade the Terarium Biomes.