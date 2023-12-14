How to catch an Alolan form Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

As soon as you step foot in Blueberry Academy you will almost instantly be given your first story quest for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask. This quest will have you looking around the Terrarium for an Alolan regional variant since several are returning as part of this DLC.

This means you will need to get your Poké Balls ready for a bit of exploration through the academy’s Terrarium, though it shouldn’t be too hard to find one of the Alolan form Pokémon roaming around.

Alolan form Pokémon location in SV The Teal Mask

Unlike in previous Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet have really turned Pokémon locations into an artform with how they spawn in the overworld, but only in biomes that agree with their natural habitats and Pokédex entries. As a result, you will find different Alolan Pokémon throughout The Indigo Disk’s map depending on where you are looking.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, Alolan Grimer and Muk can be found close to the top of a nearby mountain right after you are given this story quest. Alolan Exeggutor can be found in select areas of the Terrarium, alongside others like Alolan Sandshrew that were shown in previous trailers or previews. Other regional variants should be appearing too, though that isn’t tied to this quest.

This is just a taste of the various Blueberry Quests or BBQs you will be given throughout your stay at the academy, so you should prepare yourself for several other specific capture missions and other trials to pair with the intense battles featured in the expansion.