All math answers for the midterm and final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s time to go back to school in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thanks to the various exams that are held in the school—so long as you haven’t been flunking class.
Of these, the math ones are probably some of the most tricky with a lot of the questions designed to throw you off. A simple math question that might have a sound logical answer in your head could be wrong and throw you to a loose end, but thankfully we are here to give you the answers you have been seeking to make life that bit easier.
No matter if you are seeking your midterms or your finals, these are the answers to the game’s burning questions to get you out of class and back in the field as soon as possible.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Math midterm answers
|How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?
|Double damage
|How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon?
|Half damage
|If you spent 2,000 on as many 200 Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get?
|11
|What percent chance does a Pokémon usually have to land a critical hit?
|About 4 percent
|How much damage does a move deal when it lands a critical hit?
|One-and-a-half times as much
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Math finals answers
|How many Great Balls could you purchase with 3,000 if each one costs 600?
|5
|If a Water-type move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokémon, what will the move’s power be?
|75
|Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit?
|About 12 percent
|If a Pokémon uses Swords Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do?
|Triple damage
|If a Rock-type Pokémon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by?
|2