All Languages answers for the midterm and final exam in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Those with international experience might get a small advantage at school in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, especially if they know different foreign languages.

In the Languages class, knowing basic foreign languages will help players pass the exams, but it’s not entirely necessary to succeed. If you don’t know the answers, though, you can always look them up to get them out of the way and score the perfect marks in both the midterm and the final exam.

Whether you want to save time or make sure you didn’t get something wrong, here are all the questions and answers for both the midterm and final exam in the Languages category in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet languages midterm answers

Gracias, arigato, merci, and xièxie all share the same meaning. What is it?Thank you
Which of the following means “delicious”?Délicieux
Which of these phrases doesn’t belong?Time to eat
When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?Compliment them
What is your beloved teacher’s name?Salvatore

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet languages finals answers

Which of the following means “delicious”?Délicieux
What do these two foreign phrases mean? Je t’aime! Ich liebe dich!I love you
Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?Anger
Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?Happiness
What is your beloved teacher’s name?Salvatore