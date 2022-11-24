All Home Ec answers for the midterm and final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As easy as it gets.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can take up and study several subjects at Naranja University for Pokémon Scarlet and Uva Academy for Pokémon Violet.

Out of the six available subjects, Home Ec proves to be one of the tamer fields, and we don’t doubt that you’d actually have a pleasant time sitting through the lessons and answering the exams for it.

Don’t worry about studying for the midterms and final exams, though. If you haven’t gone through your notes, we’ve got the answers for you right here.

All Home Ec midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will find the midterm consists of five different multiple-choice questions covering topics discussed during the three initial classes.

Every midterm exam you pass rewards you with five Exp. Candies S., and to pass the midterm, you will need to answer at least three out of the five questions correctly.

Below are all the questions for the Home Ec midterm and their answers:

Question one: Which is not an effect of a picnic meal?

Answer: C) Increasing speed.

Question two: Which of the following affects the kind of Meal Power received from a particular meal?

Answer: A) Fillings and condiments.

Question three: Which of these Berries can restore a Pokémon’s HP?

Answer: C) Oran Berry.

Question four: Leandro wanted his Pokémon to decide on its own when to use an item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes.

Answer: A) True.

Question five: If a move runs out of PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokémon runs out of PP for all of its moves, it can only sit there in frustration.

Answer: B) False.

All Home Ec finals answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the final exam consists of five multiple-choice questions based on the fourth, fifth, and sixth classes.

Passing the final exam rewards you with five Exp. Candies M., and to pass the finals, you will need to answer at least four out of the five questions correctly.

Below are all the questions for the Home Ec finals and their answers:

Question one: Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokémon?

Answer: A) Sparkling Power.

Question two: Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power?

Answer: B) It helps hatch strong Pokémon.

Question three: What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers?

Answer: C) Make food with others.

Question four: What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokémon become dirty?

Answer: A) Pokémon Wash.

Question five: This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season?

Answer: B) It doesn’t matter.