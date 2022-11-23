All battle studies answers for the midterm and final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Throughout your adventures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll also need to maintain a study life. Going to the academy and completing classes is one of the better ways to earn Exp. Candy.

Once players attend three classes, they’ll automatically unlock midterm exams. And if you succeed in those, finals will be right around the corner. If you haven’t been paying attention in class, you don’t have to worry since we’ve got the answers you need to graduate as a valedictorian.

Battle studies midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The higher a Pokemon’s Sp.Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks. Special

Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage? The move’s name

How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team? Four

What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield? Terastallizing and attacking

What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type? Fighting



Battle studies final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp.Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle? Go all out

What do we call the battles that Pokemon are sent out with the R Button and do on their own? Auto Battles

How should you obtain LP? Exchange materials

High-level Pokemon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles? Level 50

When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokemon of the same specifics and multiples of the same held item? True



Players are required to answer at least three questions correctly to pass the exams. Otherwise, you’ll need to redo the exam.