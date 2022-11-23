All biology answers for the midterm and final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players assume the role of a student Pokémon trainer. Throughout your journey across Paldea, players will encounter fellow students, professors, and other characters affiliated with their academy, given that most of the game’s plot revolves around an off-campus research project.

Unlike most schooling systems in the real world, students in the Pokémon world sign up for classes of their own volition, without it being a requirement in any way. After attending a class, players can take tests that provide both tangible benefits and knowledge about the Pokémon world and Paldea in general.

Given that most players will not walk around Paldea with extensive knowledge of their Pokémon’s biological systems, the in-game Biology tests can be difficult to pass without doing some prior research. If you want to ace your Biology midterms and finals on the first try, look no further.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Biology midterm answers

There are five questions on the Biology midterm that players will need to answer, with some information being retreaded in the future final. These are all the questions on the Biology midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Question: What button would you use to let a Pokémon out of its ball so that it can walk with you? Answer: ZR

Question: Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found. Answer: A, 2

Question: Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs? Answer: Walking around

Question: What will NOT make Pokémon easier to catch? Answer: Giving them a berry.

Question: What will make it easier to catch Pokémon of higher and higher levels? Answer: Gym badges.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Biology finals answers