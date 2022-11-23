All history answers for the midterm and final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the trainer players occupy is still a student of the Pokémon world. Teachers and fellow students are littered throughout your journey across Paldea, you are adorned in your school’s uniform, and most of the game revolves around a research project.

Quite in contrast to most schooling systems in real life, players are able to sign up for classes by their own will, though this is not a requirement to become a Pokémon master. As any student knows, even those in Paldea, tests are a common part of any schooling curriculum. Completing and passing tests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet not only allows you to become a successful Pokémon student but also gives tangible rewards.

The History Class gives players information regarding Paldea’s history and one of its most enigmatic zones, the Great Crater. The History Test is also one of the most difficult of the bunch, especially if you are unfamiliar with the world. With 15 questions spread across the midterm and final, acing this test is not exactly easy without the necessary information.

This is everything you need to know before taking the History Test in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

History Test answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below are questions for both the History Class midterms and finals. Both tests deal with the same information, primarily concerning the region’s crater, expedition team, and key figures. Several questions will repeat across tests in slightly different wording.