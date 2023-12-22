What is the Mythical Pecha Berry and how to get it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gossip and rumors can be a scary thing in the gaming community. Have you heard the latest rumor involving a Mythical Pecha Berry in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC?

You can stop searching for clues for now. I’ll tell you everything I know about this strange fruit.

What is the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Don’t put together a search party yet. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company YouTube

The Mythical Pecha Berry is nothing but a fictional story told by data miners discovering game files. The rumor is that the Mythical Pecha Berry is an event-exclusive item that can only be unlocked during The Indigo Disk DLC.

Let me make this clear. There is no Mythical Pecha Berry in the game right now, no matter how much it follows the Pokémon Pecharunt. But it might come in the future.

Data miners found some hidden files following the developers revealing an epilogue for an expansion that’s due to come out on Jan. 11, 2024. This teaser trailer even revealed, you guessed it, a Pecharunt doll sitting inside the shop in Kitakami.

Unfortunately, we can’t own a Mythical Pecha Berry, but when I get more information I’ll be sure to fill you in!

Who is Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pecharunt is a new poison/ghost type Pokémon announced for the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

It reminds me of Noibat with those giant wings and similar patterns. But while Noibat giant ears, this mochi-looking Pokémon has huge wings. Pecharunt has a special ability called Poison Puppeteer and it makes a Pokémon confused when it’s poisoned by any of Pecharunt’s moves.

The rumors about the Mythical Pecha Berry came to fruition after learning about Pecharunt because it resembles berries and serves poisonous mochi to people and Pokémon. It’s a dangerous creature and I want it.