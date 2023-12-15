Can you catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk is supposed to be the culmination of the extended story for Paldea and its characters, but there is one key component still missing as the mysterious Pecharunt remains at large.

Pecharunt is a name we only know because of data mines despite small hints and pieces of lore dating back to The Teal Mask pointing to the Berry-themed Pokémon’s existence and importance. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the corrosive menace that could be causing problems behind the scenes is present in The Indigo Disk—at least fully.

Is Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk? Pecharunt, or as it became known in the data mining community by the name Dokutaro before its “reveal,” currently exists only in the files of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. The Pokémon is there and fully programmed, but it is not obtainable in the DLC. It looks like Kieran’s character development may not have been influenced as much as originally suspected. Screenshot via Dot Esports After a bit of work, several well-known data miners managed to parse through the information and figure out just what is going on with Pecharunt. As a result, they discovered it is Gen IX’s new Mythical Pokémon and is reportedly set to release with a special in-game event that looks like an expanded version of the Mythical distributions we saw in Gen IV titles like Diamond and Pearl.

As a note, all of this information has only been discovered through data contained in The Indigo Disk and has not been officially announced by The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, or Nintendo. Warning: Unless you want to see some content that could happen in an upcoming event, stop reading here to avoid spoilers and wait for details to be shared through official channels. Pecharunt leaks and speculation for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk Within the data mined info, mostly compiled by mattyoukhana, a special Key Item called the Mythical Pecha Berry will be distributed at some point in the future. Having this item in your bag, heading to Kitakami, and interacting with Peachy’s stand in Mossui Town will then trigger an event internally labeled “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Epilogue: Mochi Mayhem.” Not only is all of that info in the game, but the data miners were able to get at least some of it working fully, meaning the event is already basically finished. in the end, when everybody thought that Pecharunt would possess Kieran…



it possessed everybody BUT Kieran



mochi pic.twitter.com/VztF6asPZm — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) December 14, 2023