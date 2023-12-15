Can you catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk is supposed to be the culmination of the extended story for Paldea and its characters, but there is one key component still missing as the mysterious Pecharunt remains at large.
Pecharunt is a name we only know because of data mines despite small hints and pieces of lore dating back to The Teal Mask pointing to the Berry-themed Pokémon’s existence and importance. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the corrosive menace that could be causing problems behind the scenes is present in The Indigo Disk—at least fully.
Is Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?
Pecharunt, or as it became known in the data mining community by the name Dokutaro before its “reveal,” currently exists only in the files of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. The Pokémon is there and fully programmed, but it is not obtainable in the DLC.
After a bit of work, several well-known data miners managed to parse through the information and figure out just what is going on with Pecharunt. As a result, they discovered it is Gen IX’s new Mythical Pokémon and is reportedly set to release with a special in-game event that looks like an expanded version of the Mythical distributions we saw in Gen IV titles like Diamond and Pearl.
As a note, all of this information has only been discovered through data contained in The Indigo Disk and has not been officially announced by The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, or Nintendo.
Unless you want to see some content that could happen in an upcoming event, stop reading here to avoid spoilers and wait for details to be shared through official channels.
Pecharunt leaks and speculation for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Within the data mined info, mostly compiled by mattyoukhana, a special Key Item called the Mythical Pecha Berry will be distributed at some point in the future. Having this item in your bag, heading to Kitakami, and interacting with Peachy’s stand in Mossui Town will then trigger an event internally labeled “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Epilogue: Mochi Mayhem.” Not only is all of that info in the game, but the data miners were able to get at least some of it working fully, meaning the event is already basically finished.
According to what was found in the tested content, Pecharunt does have ties to some story elements but is not as big of a part as some players expected based on how Kieran’s demeanor and appearance changed between the end of The Teal Mask and the start of The Indigo Disk. The event’s story seems more focused on other characters like the Litakami locals, Penny, Arven, and Nemona being possessed in some way through mochi. Boss battles with those “zombie” characters appear to be the main focus before catching Pecharunt.
Based on what we know so far, Pecharunt’s event distribution will be handled differently than previous Mythical Pokémon since the in-game content is supposed to be up to an hour of extra content. Official news for the epilogue should drop in the coming months, potentially closer to Pokémon Day on Feb. 27.