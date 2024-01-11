How to catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s big cycle of DLC content has come to a close with the release of its epilogue story—Mochi Mayhem. This final addition to the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero also introduces a new Mythical Pokémon, Pecharunt.

Since this epilogue is technically part of the SV DLC, you will have a lot of content to work through before you can catch Gen IX’s Mythical Subjugation Pokémon after a wild return to Kitakami.

How do you catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

That oddly placed plush sure seems suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pecharunt was not released as part of the main DLC content for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, even though it was teased a bit across The Teal Mask and Indigo Disk. Since it is a Mythical Pokémon, it follows the typical franchise trend of being distributed through an event—though this DLC epilogue is the first of its kind.

To catch Pecharunt in Scarlet and Violet, you need to complete the Mochi Mayhem epilogue story. This can only be done after you finish basically every other main piece of content the game and its DLC have to offer.

You can get the Mythical Pecha Berry that is required to start the epilogue at any point via Mystery Gift distribution, but you will not be able to immediately use it. You must first beat the main story of Scarlet and Violet and both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC. You must also clear the first iteration of the Academy Ace Tournament since Nemona is an active part of the epilogue’s story and she will not be free to participate until you compete in her side project post-game.

Once you go through all of those steps, you need to travel back to the land of Kitakami after you obtain the Mythical Pecha Berry and interact with the pink plush located at Peachy’s shop in Mossui Town. That will trigger the epilogue’s first cutscene and let you start completing it.

You can fly to Mossui Town from the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Peachy’s is located to the right of the Pokemon Center. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to finish the entire epilogue, which is not very long, to encounter Pecharunt. It will battle you like a Tera Raid boss—without the Terastallization—and you can catch it in any Poké Ball you want after knocking it out since it is an event encounter.