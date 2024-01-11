How to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue

The final part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrived on Jan. 11, 2024, adding an epilogue called Mochi Mayhem to cap off two pieces of DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s epilogue is expected to be the final major update to the Gen IX title, with attention from the community then due to turn to whatever The Pokémon Company has up its sleeve for 2024 and beyond.

The epilogue for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet does not begin automatically, however, and there are a few hoops you need to jump through to start the quest, all of which we have highlighted here.

How to start the epilogue in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

New encounters lie ahead. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

To start the epilogue in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, return to Mossui Town in Kitakami. Once there, walk up to Peachy’s counter and interact with the purple plush that can be found at the store.

Peachy’s Store can be found on the east side of Mossui Town just before you enter Reveler’s Road. But before you start the epilogue, make sure you have the Mythical Pecha Berry in your inventory.

How to get the Mythical Pecha Berry Mystery Gift

A quick claim is needed. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

The Mythical Pecha Berry can only be obtained in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by claiming the relevant Mystery Gift, meaning you need to connect to the internet to download the content.

Once connected to the internet, follow these steps:

Press the X button to open the menu while in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Select the Poké Portal option on the right-hand side of the screen

Select the Mystery Gift option at the bottom of the screen

Select “Receive Via Internet”

Select the “Mythical Pecha Berry Gift”

Do you need to beat The Teal Mask and Indigo Disk?

Work ahead. Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes, to play through the epilogue in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to have completed both parts of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Specifically, you’ll need to complete the main story in The Indigo Disk and catch Terapagos.

You cannot jump straight into The Indigo Disk if you are a new player, however, as you’ll first need to work your way through the main story in The Teal Mask. You do not need to complete the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet base game to access The Teal Mask, though you will need to if you want to play the epilogue.

As well as completing both parts of the DLC, you must complete an Academy Ace Tournament in Paldea, which is only unlocked when you complete the base game. That means that if you’re a new player in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve got an extensive to-do list ahead of you.