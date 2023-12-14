Pecharunt is locked behind special event content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, data mines say

If you’ve seen the name Pecharunt, you might be wondering what Pokémon that is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. Well, despite this Pokémon being listed in the game’s files, it looks like you will have to wait to find out more—at least officially.

There are a number of new and returning Pokémon featured in The Indigo Disk, but Pecharunt stood out to players who have been looking at data-mined info, mostly because it was teased back in The Teal Mask. But it looks like Game Freak is locking yet another cool Pokémon behind an event distribution in SV, though this one has actual in-game content already baked in that is currently inaccessible.

According to the data mines, Peacharunt is actually categorized as Gen IX’s Mythical Pokémon, which partially explains why it is locked behind a special item distribution. For most Mythical Pokémon, their first appearance in a game is tied to external media such as a new Pokémon movie and they are given away as part of special Mystery Gift promotions. But Pecharunt seems to be taking the Diamond and Pearl approach with how that distribution will be handled.

In the data, an item called the Mythical Pecha Berry can be found. It has no in-game location, and its description reads: “A Pecha Berry of the highest quality. It’s said that a Pecha Berry tree carefully tended by an expert gardener will produce just one of these Berries every few years.” Data miners have been able to put that item live in the game, which then activates a special event back in Kitakami—the place where all of the peach-related rumors started.

According to data miner mattyoukhana, interacting with a special decoration at the Peachy’s stand in Mossui Town with the Mythical Pecha Berry in your inventory will activate “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Epilogue: Mochi Mayhem.” This is the first time a Mythical Pokémon has been used to continue the story of a game with its first appearance through event distribution, though it is reminiscent of Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire’s Delta Episode, which featured Deoxys appearing.

in the end, when everybody thought that Pecharunt would possess Kieran…



it possessed everybody BUT Kieran



mochi pic.twitter.com/VztF6asPZm — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) December 14, 2023

In what appears to be some odd twist on both player expectations and a Kamen Rider-style gimmick, the grandma at Peachy’s is giving out mochi that is controlling various characters visiting the Kitakami with the player during this event. This includes Arven, Penny, and Nemona walking around with purple eyes and a mochi obsession alongside the locals. But even with his Pecharunt-looking new hairdo, Kieran doesn’t appear to be possessed at all, which contradicts fan theories for the moment.

It looks like the epilogue itself will be about an hour of extra gameplay with new trainer and boss battles, along with the ability to catch Pecharunt.

Other details about this event remain a mystery, and nothing about Pecharunt or this distribution has been officially shared by The Pokémon Company. We will likely hear more in the coming months, potentially closer to Pokémon Day in February.