Are Legendaries Shiny Locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk? – Answered

Unfortunately, catching shiny Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk isn’t possible, as they’re all shiny locked. Our research and experience so far, combined with players’ reports online, indicate that these Legendary Pokémon only appear in their regular colors, with no shiny variants.

This pattern of shiny-locking static Pokémon extends in Pokémon SV’s The Indigo Disk. Despite numerous attempts and resets, our encounters with Legendaries like Lugia and Moltres have yielded no shiny variants. Additionally, data miners have yet to discover any indications in the game files suggesting the availability of these Pokémon in shiny forms.

All Legendary Pokémon potentially shiny locked in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk Terapagos is a near guarantee shiny lock. Screenshot by Dot Esports Following the recent trend in Pokémon SV, the static Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk are expected to be shiny-locked, appearing only in their standard colors. Those you can capture from Snacksworth are likely on this list, while we have to confirm the others in the future. We will update this story and add a full list as we get further information. Terapagos, the star Legendary Pokémon of The Indigo Disk, is very likely shiny-locked, following the pattern set by other new legends in Pokémon SV. Other probable additions to this shiny-locked list include Lugia and Moltres. Given this trend, their counterparts such as Ho-Oh, Zapdos, and Articuno are also expected to be shiny-locked.

How to get shiny Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you come across Pokémon SV players holding shiny versions of Legendary Pokémon that are shiny-locked in The Indigo Disk, they probably transferred these Pokémon from Pokémon HOME. These shiny Legendaries are likely caught from Pokémon GO raids or from older games where these Pokémon weren’t shiny-locked

Pokémon GO raids are a popular and relatively straightforward method for catching shiny Legendaries. Then, Pokémon HOME lets you use these Pokémon by transferring them to Scarlet and Violet. That’s what I’ll do with my shiny Reshiram just sitting in my HOME roster.